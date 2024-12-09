FOLLOWUP: West Seattle, White Center Food Banks celebrate Nathan Tavel’s big bowling benefit

(WSB photo, this afternoon)

10 days after 13-year-old Nathan Tavel spent the morning after Thanksgiving in a one-person, one-hour bowl-a-thon to benefit local food banks, reps of both met up with him at West Seattle Bowl for a celebration of the final tally: $9,383, according to Nathan’s dad Phil Tavel. That’ll be split between the White Center Food Bank – whose Randy Nguyen is at left in our photo – and the West Seattle Food Bank, whose Fran Yeatts, Whit Carter, and Robbin Peterson are at right with Nathan, who bowled a perfect game during the fundraising hour.