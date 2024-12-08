VIDEO: Students explain their visions of how Schmitz Park’s creek could be brought fully back to life and light

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

If you didn’t get to Alki Bathhouse Friday or Saturday to see UW students’ visions for Schmitz Preserve Park Creek‘s future – we can show you what you missed.

Their professor, landscape architect Paul Peters, explained that the inspiration for the “studio” in which his master’s-degree students created their proposals began when he read about the grassroots effort Schmitz Park Creek Restore on WSB, shortly after their launch event last May. Peters is a West Seattle resident and had been looking for something to assign his students to work on. Over 10 weeks, amid site visits, his nine students worked on plans for how the creek could come back to life.

Friday afternoon, on the first day of a two-day open house, the students presented their concepts. We recorded each group’s presentation so you can see for yourself, starting with the two-part introduction and acknowledgments by Daniel Nye from Schmitz Park Creek Restore:

Nye turned it over to professor Peters, who told the story of how the project launched, and how – when they saw the creek undergrounding – they all agreed “there’s a lot of opportunity here”:

Peters explained that the students worked in three groups, focused on the forest, on the park (Whale Tail to Alki Playground), and the beach. The forest group gave their presentation first:

The forest presentation continues in this clip:

Next, the park group:

They continued in the next clip (as everyone switched locations to see the second set of renderings) and explained how they’ve designed their idea to a “100-year storm surge” situation:

Finally, the students who reimagined Alki Beach:

Keep in mind, none of these ideas is an official proposal yet – they’re ideas, visions, even dreams of what could be, so there’s no official feedback process, though Schmitz Park Creek Restore would certainly love to hear from you about these or anything else relevant to their dreams and goals – here’s how to reach the group.