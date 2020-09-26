FOR SALE: 2 buildings on California SW in The Junction

Seen on a periodic check of commercial real-estate listings, 2 in “downtown West Seattle”:

(Image: Google Maps Street View)

4707-4709 CALIFORNIA SW: This building near the southwest corner oF California and Alaska is described as a “multi-tenant retail investment and development opportunity,” and has just been listed at $3,250,000. It’s 6,786 square feet; HALA upzoned the site to the potential for 9-story redevelopment. The brochure notes that the three tenants – Bin 41, Pharmaca, and Flying Apron – have leases running at least three to five more years.

4822 CALIFORNIA SW: This 5,750-sf building on the south edge of The Junction hit the market last month, listed at $1,950,000. It’s home to Than Brothers Pho. This listing also touts the site as a “redevelopment opportunity,” noting a “feasibility study” was done showing “an opportunity to build 55 units.” It’s zoned for up to 7 stories.