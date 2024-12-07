HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ big night

It’s on! The West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Festival is happening – the Night Market is open, performances have begun on the stage in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), and the tree lighting is barely an hour away. Get down here if you’re not here already. See the schedule here (tree lighting’s scheduled around 6, festival continues until 8); this is just meant as a reminder – we’ll have lots more coverage later! And wait – is that Santa we see?