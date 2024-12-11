BIZNOTE: Pet Pros closing in Jefferson Square

Thanks for the tips. The Pet Pros store in Jefferson Square is closing. That was confirmed by Nina, who we talked to by phone; she told us she’s worked for PP for 14 years and just got word of the closure. She told us she didn’t have details – such as the last day – yet. Pet Pros moved to J-Square two years ago, after 15 years at Westwood Village, a run that ended when national chain Pet Supplies Plus moved to that center. The J-Square space isn’t yet listed for lease on the center’s website yet, but it’s next to two others that are – the temp See’s Candies shop and the former U-Frame It space – plus it’s just a few doors down from the vacant ex-Supercuts. The center is likely to face the wrecking ball if West Seattle light rail stays on the path that Sound Transit‘s board voted to support earlier this year, but construction is at least three years out.
