WEEK AHEAD: Find out what’s next in Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project

(The size/shape alternatives under consideration for Fauntleroy terminal/dock replacement)

As Washington State Ferries moves closer to deciding on a “preferred alternative” for replacing the Fauntleroy ferry dock, two of the project’s advisory groups are meeting online this week, and all are welcome to watch and listen. First, on Tuesday (December 10), the Technical Advisory Group meets 10 am-11:30 am; then on Wednesday (December 11), the Community Advisory Group meets 6-8 pm. (The project page has information on who comprises the two groups.) You can register to get the meeting links by going here. Construction of the new dock, currently budgeted at almost $100 million, is not expected to start before 2027; the intersection at the dock’s entrance/exit, however, is scheduled for changes including a signal, with work starting in fall of next year. Our report on the Community Advisory Group’s most-recent meeting a month and a half ago is here.