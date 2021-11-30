BIZNOTE: Café Mia closes in The Junction

Thanks for the tip. Another Junction restaurant closure – Café Mia at 4317 SW Oregon. Its namesake proprietor announced that last Sunday was the bistro’s final day of operation – in that location. She said she had decided to close as her lease neared its end, but that she plans to reopen elsewhere, “probably not” in West Seattle. Café Mia had been in the space for four years, best known for brunch. (P.S. If you’re wondering about the photo, the handwritten info on the door is the menu, not a farewell note.)