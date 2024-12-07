WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Prius; porch prowler

Two reader reports this afternoon:

STOLEN PRIUS: T says this theft happened in the Alki area:

We live in Port Townsend and was bummed after staying first night in West Seattle. I mistakenly left my keys in my coat in our silver Prius parked on 56th SW. My husband used his FOB to lock the car at about 8 pm Dec 3rd. We went out 5:30 am to meet my son who was scheduled for his open heart surgery at 6 am at U of W. and the car was gone!!! We were calling police, geico and for a cab – so stressful. The car has a yellow and black bumper sticker “Save a Nurse – Wear a Mask” and “Vote for Ammunition Control.” Also, my key ring is obviously gone – has anyone found a set of keys that has a painter’s palette on it?