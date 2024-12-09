TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: See ‘Wylights,’ twinkling by the tower

Tonight’s photo of standout West Seattle Christmas lights is from Wyatt near the Charlestown water tower (aka standpipe):

Here is my house for this year! I am one of the organizers of Alki Holiday Lights, and the community may recognize my handmade trees from the event! This year I am debuting the name I came up with for my display: “Wylights”! I would also like to share a message with the community and younger people trying to find themselves: “Where I am today is a result of trusting the process and listening to my heart. You will build something beautiful when you follow what truly speaks to you. In that you will find self-fulfillment.”

Wyatt's house is at 3729 40th Ave SW (we publish full addresses if we hear directly from the resident; otherwise we publish vicinities) – and Wyatt plans to add more lights this season!