BIZNOTE: Taqueria Guaymas closing in West Seattle Junction

Another restaurant closure in the West Seattle Junction: Thanks to Kim for the tip that a note on the door of Taqueria Guaymas (4719 California SW) announced it’s closing December 12th. We confirmed it today. While those at the restaurant had nothing more to tell us, Kim’s partner was told they were given two weeks’ notice to clear out. We had noticed the building listed for sale a while back, and King County Assessor records show it has a new owner, an Auburn LLC that closed the purchase just last week for $1,650.000.

The purchase involved just the 3,100-square-foot building that houses the restaurant – and various cross-references led us to the discovery that the new owner appears to be the company that owns the Maharaja Cuisine of India restaurant less than a block away (which is a tenant there, not that building’s owner), so we’ll be following up both with them and with the Tacos Guaymas regional mini-chain that the West Seattle restaurant is part of.