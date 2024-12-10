VIDEO: Taste of West Seattle Community Orchestras’ holiday music, with another concert Wednesday

This is a big week for holiday-season/winter concerts in West Seattle (you can see the list in our Holiday Guide). Among the groups performing are the ensembles within West Seattle Community Orchestras; two presented their free winter concert on Monday night, and two more are performing tomorrow (Wednesday, December 11), 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle). Above is a clip sent tonight by Dawn Hepburn, a member of the WSCO Concert Orchestra, from its performance of “Sleigh Ride” on Monday night. No tickets required for tomorrow’s concert – just show up! (Here’s more info about the WSCO.)