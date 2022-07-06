FOOD/DRINK BIZNOTES: Ma’ono, West of Chicago, Best of Hands x Easy Street

Food/drink notes:

MA’ONO: Though its website says the West Seattle fried-chicken-and-more restaurant is “temporarily closed,” tipsters told us it was permanently closed, and we’ve been trying for a week to reach its owners to confirm that. Yesterday we caught up with Mark Fuller at his new project, the Admiral Benbow revival, and he declined comment on Ma’ono’s status. However, Seattle Met is quoting him as confirming he has closed and sold the West Seattle Ma’ono. The restaurant at 4437 California SW was first opened by Fuller and wife Marjorie Chang Fuller as Spring Hill in 2008, and they morphed it into Ma’ono in 2012.

WEST OF CHICAGO: Shawn Millard was hoping to open the new sit-down home of his deep-dish pizza at 3770 SW Alaska this week, but we went over to check and learned they’re coping with a few last-minute equipment problems, so they won’t be able to open sooner than next week. West of Chicago Pizza Company formerly served its signature pizzas out of a Delridge commissary kitchen; we first reported in October that he was taking over the former Chaco Canyon Organic Café space in The Triangle.

BEST OF HANDS X EASY STREET: Beer and music collaboration for these two – starting today, Best of Hands Barrelhouse has rolled out three new hazy IPAs in cans and on draft. One of them is the Easy Street Records “house IPA,” The Bar Is Open! To celebrate, a release party is planned at Easy Street (California/Alaska) this Saturday (July 9th) at 6 pm – with live music from local bands Panic Grass and Lite Sleeper (which, Best of Hands’ announcement points out, features Frank Gross of Thunder Road Guitars [WSB sponsor]).