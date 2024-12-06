VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe ‘Lights Up the Night,’ with celebration additions

That’s the highest-elevation outdoor Christmas tree in Seattle, shining brightly outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church after tonight’s “Light Up the Night” celebration. Big turnout filled SW Myrtle between the church and its Walmesley Center gym/event venue.

The lighting was preceded by Christmas classics sung by two groups, the Starry Crowns:

And OLG fourth- and fifth-graders:

That’s the voice of emcee Brian Callanan at the end. Now, here’s what was new: It was the first “Light Up the Night” for OLG’s newest pastor Father Phuong; it’s the first also since OLG and Holy Rosary were joined as part of the Archdiocese of Seattle‘s initiative to stretch pastoral resources. And it was the first year for expanded indoor festivities, including story time with Santa:

Plus it was the first of three sessions for the church’s Fair Trade Gift Fair, usually a once-a-year event and generally not in combination with “Light Up the Night”:

The Fair Trade Gift Fair also will be open for shopping in Walmesley Center (north side of SW Myrtle east of 35th) 4-8 pm Saturday and 9 am-1 pm Sunday. Lots of handmade items, including body-care products.

And tonight, generous eventgoers brought food donations to fill up the sleigh:

Before we wrap up this report, one more song from the Starry Crowns – “Carol of the Bells”:

You can see their free Christmas concert at OLG (35th/Myrtle) at 7 pm Friday (December 13) – adding that to our Holiday Guide right now!