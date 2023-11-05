WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 options

(Squirrel at Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Sunday’s here, and with it, the start of four months of Pacific Standard Time. The sun will set today at 4:45 pm. But there’s much to do before (and after) then – the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, the rest of what’s happening today/tonight:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Big meet at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 9:30 am-12:30 pm – the USATF Pacific Northwest Open & Masters Cross Country Championships.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. The market will be in its usual location on California north of Oregon, with the Halloween celebration centered in the block south.

FOOD DRIVE AT THE MARKET: As previewed here, a representative of the nonprofit Farmlink will be at the market today, collecting food and encouraging monetary donations for the West Seattle Food Bank.

SMALL BIZ POP-UP MARKET: 10 am-2 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW).

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: Last chance to shop this sale! Third and final day, 11 am-2 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) –

our calendar listing includes the artist lineup. Here’s some of what we saw on day 1.

ALKI BIKE & BOARD DONATION DRIVE: Today is the second day of a donation drive for Treehouse foster youth at Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) – go here to see what they’re collecting. Donation dropoffs during store hours – today, that’s noon-5 pm.

COOPER ARTISTS’ HOLIDAY SALE: Shop arts and crafts made by the artists who live in the Cooper Artist Housing at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), noon-4 pm.

‘BALANCE DUE’: Second part of Admiral Church‘s three-part community-education series about “the history of West Seattle’s colonization and its impact on the land, water, and the people.” 12:30 pm. More info in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Hill)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): Musicians for the West Seattle Food Bank, featuring Christy McWilson and Jasper Tollefson, 3-5 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Darts, Carrion Kids, Sinister Six, 4 pm free in-store, all-ages show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

‘TOLTON: FROM SLAVE TO PRIEST’: 6:30 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), you’re invited to come see this play telling the story of America’s first Black Roman Catholic priest – more info in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.