SUNDAY: Food-bank donation drive at West Seattle Farmers’ Market

Going to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market tomorrow? Before you shop for food, donate some! You’ll see a booth for Farmlink, a nonprofit founded by college students to work on food rescue, food insecurity, farmers’ rights, and related issues nationwide. Farmlink fellow Ariel Cook, who interned at the West Seattle Food Bank last summer, is hosting the booth to benefit WSFB by collecting food donations and inspiring financial donations. Ariel put together this presentation to explain the food-insecurity problem in our city – you can click through it:

Ariel says just about any kind of nonperishable food is welcome – except meat and dairy. Financial donations are welcome via this link. If you can’t donate tomorrow, the Farmlink booth will be back at the market November 19th and December 3rd.