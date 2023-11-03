HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show launches shopping season

Ryan Milles‘ air plants and holders are the first things you’ll see when you walk into the Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, starting tonight and continuing through the weekend at the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall. This year, among the arts and crafts, you’ll also find books:

Author Susan Whiting Kemp is there with her novel “The Climate Machine” and short-story collection “We Grew Tales.” Of course there’s visual art too – here’s some of what veteran show participant Tom Costantini is selling:

Handmade creations too – lots of quilted options:

Set up on the stage is Qui Moede with Lock + Keep – “calligraphy and keepsakes”:

You’ll also find jewelry, metal art, collage, woodblock, wearables, body-care creations, and more; the artist list is in our calendar listing. The show/sale – with holiday music and decor to help you ease into the spirit – is on until 8 tonight, then again 10 am-4 pm tomorrow, and 11 am-2 pm Sunday. Fauntleroy Church is at 9140 California SW.