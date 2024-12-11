TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘Bigger, brighter’ in North Admiral

Tonight’s spotlighted lights are from, and by, Dana in North Admiral:

Hey neighbors! For the past six years, I’ve been decking the halls (and walls!) with thousands of twinkling lights. Every year, I add something new to the show, and this year is no exception. We’ve got a bigger, brighter display with new animations, and our mischievous elves are back and more animated than ever!

Come on by and check out the lights from 5 PM to 11 PM every night through New Year’s. We hope to put a smile on your face and brighten up your holiday season. 4321 SW Atlantic St. [map]