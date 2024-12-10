UPDATE: 35th/Morgan crash

7:02 PM: Thanks for the tip. That SDOT-camera screenshot captures part of the scene of a crash at 35th/Morgan, blocking southbound lanes (not in view) at last report. We’ll be checking with SFD regarding injuries; only one engine was dispatched, so apparently nothing major. Avoid the area for a while.

(Added: Photo texted by Jeremy)

7:36 PM: Metro has sent an all-clear notice, but the live SDOT camera shows the southbound lanes still blocked.

7:52 PM: A tow truck is on scene now.

8:06 PM: Now there’s some cleanup work in view.