UPDATE: 35th/Morgan crash

December 10, 2024 7:02 pm
7:02 PM: Thanks for the tip. That SDOT-camera screenshot captures part of the scene of a crash at 35th/Morgan, blocking southbound lanes (not in view) at last report. We’ll be checking with SFD regarding injuries; only one engine was dispatched, so apparently nothing major. Avoid the area for a while.

(Added: Photo texted by Jeremy)

7:36 PM: Metro has sent an all-clear notice, but the live SDOT camera shows the southbound lanes still blocked.

7:52 PM: A tow truck is on scene now.

8:06 PM: Now there’s some cleanup work in view.

  • Joanne December 10, 2024 (7:35 pm)
    That is the second crash in less than a week.  Life is a journey not a race.

  • Elle December 10, 2024 (7:47 pm)
    My daughter’s friend was in this accident. Black car ran the red light,  this intersection is the worst. 

