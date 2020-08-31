CORONAVIRUS: Monday 8/31 roundup

As we end the sixth full calendar month in pandemic times, here are tonight’s toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*19,665 people have tested positive, 111 more than yesterday’s total

*720 people have died, same as yesterday and the day before

*2,229 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*361,435 people have been tested, 659 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 18,824/711/2,182/343,578.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEW SCHOOL YEAR: We’re checking in this week with local independent and parochial schools to see how they’re starting the new school year, since we know Seattle Public Schools is starting remotely. Today we reported on what Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) is doing and the plan at Holy Rosary Catholic School; we reported earlier on Hope Lutheran School‘s plan; more schools tomorrow.

COVID-ERA CPR: Seattle Fire notes that you should be prepared for hands-only CPR during the pandemic, and shows you how to do it.

NEED MASKS? Reminder – you can get a cloth face covering free at Safeways around King County; ask at the checkstand.

NEED FOOD? This week, you can get a free emergency boxful at Food Lifeline on Friday (September 4th), 2-5 pm, 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!