BACK TO SCHOOL: Holy Rosary’s plan

Continuing our look at what West Seattle’s independent and parochial schools are doing to start the new school year:

Holy Rosary School will start with remote teaching/learning, but first, a week of (distanced) in-person preparation. Admissions director Jennifer Kokkonis sent the photos with this reply to our inquiry:

At Holy Rosary School, Teacher/Parent/Student meetings started today and will go all week. The intent is for each family to pick up their school supplies, devices (if needed), go over websites and some of the materials that will be used during remote learning, and most importantly for teachers to meet their students! Let’s go, school year 2020/21!

Live online instruction starts Tuesday, September 8th. More details about Holy Rosary’s plan are in the announcement made by the school in early August.