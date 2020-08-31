BACK TO SCHOOL: Explorer West MS’s ‘remote plus outdoor’ plan

With Seattle Public Schools starting the 2020-2021 year on Friday, remotely, we’re checking around to see what local independent schools are doing. This afternoon, we talked with Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor), which has a hybrid plan: One day a week in person – outdoors – the other four remote. Each of EWMS’s three grades – 6th, 7th, 8th – will have its own day on campus each week. Canopies will be set up for some protection from the elements. The school plans weekly all-grades assemblies online. The full plan is summarized on the EWMS website. This all starts tomorrow, with 6th graders on campus for orientation.