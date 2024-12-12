Art Walk, Shop Late, music, food, rezoning discussion, new book club, landmarked-house history, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Winter garden color, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Thursday lists are always big! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Holiday edition, all around the peninsula! 5 pm until late but some art can be seen earlier, some later – scroll through this page for venue and artist specifics for today/tonight! Look for food/drink specials offered to Art Walk’ers, too.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Vandalz Taqueria.

BONUS FOOD AT HPCS TONIGHT: Also 4-8 pm at HPCS, “Mark Thai Food Box Pop Up – Mark Thai Food Box will be at the Corner Store giving out samples of his delicious curries and rice.”

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Even more at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And after all that fun, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from, you guessed it, HPCS, 6:30 pm – info here.

MODE MUSIC STUDIOS’ UNDER-21 OPEN MIC AT SKYLARK: Tonight’s the monthly open mic that Mode (WSB sponsor) hosts at Skylark next door, 5 pm signups, 6 pm music, optional theme “Holiday Faves.” (3803 Delridge Way SW)

NEW BOOK CLUB: As previewed here, Ed is hosting the new Classic SF Book Club‘s first meeting tonight at 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW)

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: Second one of the season in The Junction, concurrent with Art Walk night! Silver Belles are caroling around the heart of the business district 6-8 pm, Santa is roaming, and many stores are open later – including another Pop-Up Market at Jet City Labs. Go explore, festively!

THE ART OF MUSIC: Complementing tonight’s art receptions and displays, you’ll find live mini-concerts 6-7:45 pm at four venues tonight! Taylor John Hardin is at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) in North Admiral, MoonGirl is at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW) in The Junction, Alyvia Miller is at CAPERS (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction, and Willow Scrivner is at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) in Morgan Junction.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! And enjoy the Art Walk reception for artist Jessie Summa Russo, too.

REZONING DISCUSSION: The Morgan Community Association invites you to High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) 6-7:30 pm for a discussion of city rezoning proposals, for which the comment period runs through December 20. This is a community-organized-and-led info opportunity – not a city-convened event. More info in our preview.

LANDMARKED-HOUSE HISTORY: Learn about West Seattle’s Cettolin House during Words, Writers, Southwest Stories, 6 pm online – more info in our calendar listing, including how to RSVP.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park, continuing into the fall and winter after all – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

SKIN YARD AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Listening event, signing, Q&A, to celebrate record release, 7 pm, free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: The holiday show continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Nostalgia B starting at 8 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!