WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Coffee stand break-in; potential carjacking attempt

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

COFFEE STAND BURGLARY: After hearing a bit about this on police radio earlier today, we requested the report narrative from SPD. An employee arriving at the Mighty Mugs drive-up coffee stand on West Marginal Way SW just north of Highland Park Way after 4 am this morning saw a broken window and an intruder inside. So she went elsewhere and called police. Nearby, they found a 21-year-old woman who told officers she had broken the coffee-stand window to get in because she was cold. Police went in and reported the interior looked ransacked. They say they found the suspect to be in possession of a container of what tested out as meth; they took her to jail but the booking was declined because of “drug intoxication.” So she was taken to Harborview instead.

CARJACKING ATTEMPT? We also asked SPD about a call early Tuesday labeled as a possible carjacking attempt. Here’s what the report says: Around 6:11 am, a woman called 911 and met police near California/Admiral to report what happened. She said she was driving on SW Hanford at California when she saw a man “sprinting down the sidewalk” before he ran in front of her car, “causing her to stop in the travel lane.” The report narrative continues, “The suspect then approached the driver-side door. (The driver) advised it appeared that the suspect was possibly going for her driver-side door. She then kept driving northbound on California Av SW, called 911, and stood by for officers.” She described the suspect as a white man in his 30s, thin, 6′, blonde hair, wearing a black puffy jacket and black pants, last seen running northbound on California. The driver said he did not say anything to her but had “something in his hands.” Officers searched the area but didn’t find anyone.