CORONAVIRUS: Monday 8/24 roundup

Here are tonight’s pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*18,824 people have tested positive, 146 more than yesterday’s total

*711 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*2,182 people have been hospitalized, 27 more than yesterday’s total

*343,578 people have been tested, 4,384 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 17,824/691/2,109/322,766.

ANOTHER AREA DEATH: 98146, part of which is in south West Seattle, just recorded its 12th death. For the record, here are the current totals for the other four zip codes that are all or partly within West Seattle:

98116 – 2

98136 – 3

98106 – 4

98126 – 14

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

FREE MASKS: Now available at Safeways around King County.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY EXPANDS SERVICE: The pandemic is still keeping branches closed to the general public, but as of today, you can place new holds on material for curbside pickup at SPL branches where that’s offered. In West Seattle, that’s the High Point branch (3411 SW Raymond), noon-6 pm Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays – more info here.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ MEAL-DELIVERY CHANGE: Weekday meal delivery via school bus is down to just one route in West Seattle.

SURVEY: What do you think about pandemic-era online recreation programming? Seattle Parks wants to know.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!