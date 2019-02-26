West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

UPDATE: Power outage affecting 2,400+ customers – mostly in Highland Park, South Park

February 26, 2019 11:43 am
 |   Highland Park | Utilities | West Seattle news

11:43 AM: Thanks for the tips. This has just appeared on the Seattle City Light outage map – more than 2,400 customers affected by an outage in the Highland Park area. Meantime, SFD is responding to a call at 1st Avenue S. and Cloverdale described as possibly involving a transformer. Updates to come.

11:49 AM: Added the outage map – note that it also includes part of South Park. Meantime, per radio communication, SFD is still investigating the incident to which Engine 11 was dispatched.

12:05 PM: As noted in comments, and if you zoom in on the map, the outage includes Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and a small pocket around it.

12:38 PM: Also noted in comments, the main outage zone includes Highland Park Elementary. Meantime, SFD has closed out the aforementioned call. And SCL has estimated a restoration time of 3 pm – but as always, we caution that those are really just guesses and it could be much sooner – or much later.

12:59 PM: HP Elementary wants to be sure parents know that the phones aren’t working because of the outage. Still no word on its cause – if you see City Light crews in your vicinity, let us know (206-293-6302 is our hotline, text or voice).

14 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage affecting 2,400+ customers - mostly in Highland Park, South Park"

  • Debbie February 26, 2019 (11:54 am)
    apparently Louisa K Boren is without power as well…but not showing on outage ma yet.

    • WSB February 26, 2019 (12:01 pm)
      If you look closely, that’s the small pocket on Delridge separated from the rest of it.

  • Kenny February 26, 2019 (12:02 pm)
    Any updates?

    • Really? February 26, 2019 (12:06 pm)
      13 minutes after the last update and you’re expecting more info Kenny?

  • James February 26, 2019 (12:09 pm)
    Not sure if related but my lights flickered around that time and CenturyLink is now down. I’m near westwood village.

  • CH February 26, 2019 (12:14 pm)
    Yet another outage for this neighborhood. The reliability of the SCL is declining and outages are increasing.

  • Chris February 26, 2019 (12:18 pm)
    Highland Park Elementary is also without power

    • WSB February 26, 2019 (12:29 pm)
      They look to be right in the heart of the outage zone. Which also, looking at the map, just missed Sanislo.

  • Theresa - Highland Park February 26, 2019 (12:35 pm)
    I swear our power goes out more than anywhere else I’ve lived in the City. I hope it gets back on before we need to cook dinner tonight. 

    • Schmucko February 26, 2019 (1:04 pm)
      its ridiculous. like the wind picks up, cold temps, etc. and out goes the power. everyone should get discounted SCL bills. 

    • Brian February 26, 2019 (1:10 pm)
      I’ve lived in the area for 12 years and I can count on one hand the number of times my power has gone out. 

  • Llysa February 26, 2019 (1:13 pm)
    Thanks for keeping us updated! It is SO appreciated

  • Chris February 26, 2019 (1:14 pm)
    Phones at Highland Park Elementary are also down.

    • WSB February 26, 2019 (1:19 pm)
      Yes, I added that above after getting a note from the school office. Hope the kids are taking it in stride. And let us know when the power comes back on – the map lags on that too and once an outage is over, there’s no online record of it … unless (at least in this area) we’ve covered it.

