UPDATE: West Seattle early-morning power outage cuts electricity to 4,700+ customers for hour-plus

1:01 AM: Getting reports of a power outage – so far hearing from Gatewood, Arbor Heights, The Arroyos. Anyone else?

1:07 AM: Big outage – just showed on the map (always a lag). 4,700+ homes/businesses.

1:10 AM: No official word of the cause yet but we have at least two reports from Gatewood of a “zap” heard and flashes seen. (Added atop this story: Screengrab of City Light map, for the record.)

1:21 AM: As noted in comment discussion, SCL has assigned an estimated restoration time of 7 am, but those are always just guesstimates – could be much sooner … or later.

2:01 AM: Second hour of the outage. SCL says its crews are still investigating.

2:32 AM: After an hour and a half, we’re getting reports that at least some have their power back.

2:37 AM: The SCL map is now updated. 3,000+ customers still out.

2:51 AM: And now everybody else (except for 1 customer) is back on, the map shows. (Added) SCL says via Twitter that while the cause is still under investigation, crews “rerouted power to restore the affected area.”