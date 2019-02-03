West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: West Seattle early-morning power outage cuts electricity to 4,700+ customers for hour-plus

February 3, 2019 1:01 am
1:01 AM: Getting reports of a power outage – so far hearing from Gatewood, Arbor Heights, The Arroyos. Anyone else?

1:07 AM: Big outage – just showed on the map (always a lag). 4,700+ homes/businesses.

1:10 AM: No official word of the cause yet but we have at least two reports from Gatewood of a “zap” heard and flashes seen. (Added atop this story: Screengrab of City Light map, for the record.)

1:21 AM: As noted in comment discussion, SCL has assigned an estimated restoration time of 7 am, but those are always just guesstimates – could be much sooner … or later.

2:01 AM: Second hour of the outage. SCL says its crews are still investigating.

2:32 AM: After an hour and a half, we’re getting reports that at least some have their power back.

2:37 AM: The SCL map is now updated. 3,000+ customers still out.

2:51 AM: And now everybody else (except for 1 customer) is back on, the map shows. (Added) SCL says via Twitter that while the cause is still under investigation, crews “rerouted power to restore the affected area.”

  • Desertdweller February 3, 2019 (1:02 am)
    It’s out in the Arroyos too.

    • Judith February 3, 2019 (2:02 am)
      Out near Kenny Home and Gatewood School.

  • Fauntleroy February 3, 2019 (1:02 am)
    Yes, all of Fauntleroy appears out as well.

  • Jessica February 3, 2019 (1:02 am)
    Power out  near Endolyne Joe’s

  • Thermo February 3, 2019 (1:03 am)
    Just went out at 4510 hemlock way

  • David February 3, 2019 (1:03 am)
    Power out in Fauntleroy

  • Stephanie February 3, 2019 (1:04 am)
    Lowman Beach is out. First time in 3.5 years of living here and having it go out. Any idea what’s up?

    • WSB February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
      Not yet. Although D on Twitter reports “hear(ing) a zap.”

    • DERECK KNIGHT February 3, 2019 (1:08 am)
      Lol tracy ann apt is out  Pelly place

  • Js February 3, 2019 (1:04 am)
    Fauntleroy (Lincoln Park) area is out too 

  • Jessica February 3, 2019 (1:04 am)
    Powers out here on the southwest side of 35th and Barton 

  • Amy Rastogi February 3, 2019 (1:04 am)
    I’ve lost power. Home is near Lincoln Park.

  • Jennie Wyatt February 3, 2019 (1:04 am)
    Fauntleroy is out

  • Derek February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
    We are out on SW Wildwood Place bear the ferry dock. Happened about five minutes ago.

  • Raised in WS February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
    The power just went out a few minutes ago, right in the middle of my online test…There’s no storm so I wonder what caused it.

  • John February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
    Fauntleroy 44th Avenue SW is out

  • Emilia Anderson February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
    Arbor Heights here. It seemed to go off at 1am. 

  • David February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
    👽 👽 👽

  • Cindy Craig February 3, 2019 (1:05 am)
    We’re halfway up the hill from Lincoln Park and can see all the way over to the top of Marine View Drive and it’s all dark except the ferry dock. Vashon Island has the lights on.

  • Ada February 3, 2019 (1:06 am)
    Didn’t lose power here in Arbor Heights in any of the recent windstorms a d now is it goes out? Weird

    • AHLIFER69 February 3, 2019 (2:16 am)
      Hi Ada, I’ve lived in Arbor Heights for over 40 years. We’ve been lucky up here through a lot the windstorms n not had too many outages.  Probably just an out dated infrastructure “piece/part” that’s needs to b replaced & just so happened it was tonight. Hopefully it will b back on line b4 our cold weather comes in. 

  • DERECK KNIGHT February 3, 2019 (1:06 am)
    Down here in Pelly Place we lost it

  • Gabe Athouse February 3, 2019 (1:06 am)
    Power out at Lincoln Park neighborhood hear around Othello street and Fauntleroy 

    • Gabe Athouse February 3, 2019 (1:35 am)
      The humming sound coming from the Lincoln Park and Fauntleroy area is actually the backup generators running for the retired apartment community The Kenney 

  • Mary Sullivan February 3, 2019 (1:06 am)
    Lights are out all the way to Roxbury and 35th

  • Tami February 3, 2019 (1:07 am)
    No power here on 31st arbor heights pool street 

  • J-9 February 3, 2019 (1:07 am)
    Yeah! I live in Arbor Heights. This is so weird! No storm. No wind. No rain. 

  • ACG February 3, 2019 (1:08 am)
    Power out in Arbor Heights. 

  • Mary Ballou February 3, 2019 (1:09 am)
    Yes here 36 37 nortb ofroxbury 

  • Liz Nelson February 3, 2019 (1:12 am)
    Wth???

  • Kathy February 3, 2019 (1:12 am)
    Power out on Fauntleroy just north Lincoln Park. Now hearing a loud, odd, and  persistent buzzing noise too. 

    • Erica February 3, 2019 (1:18 am)
      Same here! I thought I was going crazy. I live basically on Lincoln Park and heard it.

      • Gabe Athouse February 3, 2019 (1:40 am)
        Pretty sure it’s the backup generators kicked on and running at the retirement community The Kenney right on Fauntleroy there I just walked out to figure it out myself. I was hoping it would be linesmen trucks but they have power luckily! 

  • Liz Nelson February 3, 2019 (1:14 am)
    Out in arbor heights. Wth???

  • Momof3boys February 3, 2019 (1:16 am)
    On Gatewood hill, just above the Thriftway. And we’re out too.

  • Tammie Sears February 3, 2019 (1:16 am)
    It’s out across the street from Arbor Heights Elementary school

  • JO February 3, 2019 (1:17 am)
    Out in Arbor Heights-106th west of 35th. Never lose power here even during crazy winds. 

  • Wall Send Yau February 3, 2019 (1:18 am)
    Yep, power is out. We had a couple flashes after it went out initially, then nothing.

  • Tony Kawamoto February 3, 2019 (1:19 am)
    Guessing a transformer blew

  • Colin February 3, 2019 (1:22 am)
    Estimated repair time – 7:00am

    • WSB February 3, 2019 (1:27 am)
      Remember, as we always remind everybody, the estimates are absolutely nothing more than guesstimates so it could be much sooner … or later. We’ve had outages in recent months ranging from several minutes to more than a day. If anyone happens to see an SCL truck in their area, let us know – that could be a hint at the cause. There are no incidents logged otherwise (no fires, crashes, tree-down reports) … TR

  • James Lemons February 3, 2019 (1:23 am)
    Power is out in parts of Morgan junction as well.

  • Lynda Jao February 3, 2019 (1:26 am)
    Out near Holly Street and California. I happened to be looking out the window and saw a flash coming from higher on Holly Street as the power was going out.

  • Colin February 3, 2019 (1:27 am)
    http://www.seattle.gov/light/mobile/outagemap.aspOutage map

  • Russ Young February 3, 2019 (1:28 am)
    City Light says it began at 12:57; 4,748 customers affected. Estimated restoration at 0700: http://www.seattle.gov/light/sysstat/map.asp

  • David February 3, 2019 (1:53 am)
    Does anybody have a uninterrupted power supply we can use so our fish don’t die?

  • Judith February 3, 2019 (2:08 am)
    Power out near Gatewood School and Kenny Home 

  • Rafa February 3, 2019 (2:10 am)
    This is BS!!

  • Lisa February 3, 2019 (2:27 am)
    Just moved the milk and meats to the freezer. 

  • Lisa February 3, 2019 (2:28 am)
    ….just as the power comes back on. Yay! 

  • Dp February 3, 2019 (2:32 am)
    Powe back on in Arbor Heights!

  • Tony February 3, 2019 (2:32 am)
    Power is back in Arbor Heights!

  • J-9 February 3, 2019 (2:38 am)
    Back on! North Arbor Heights

  • T February 3, 2019 (2:40 am)
    I have lived here almost 30 years and never seen so many power outages as in 2018/19.

  • James Lemons February 3, 2019 (2:47 am)
    Power is on in Morgan junction 

  • Sloan February 3, 2019 (2:47 am)
    Wildwood back on! 

  • David February 3, 2019 (2:49 am)
    Power in Fauntleroy🎏 alive

  • John February 3, 2019 (2:52 am)
    Power is back on on 44th Avenue Fauntleroy area

