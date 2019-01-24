West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: West Seattle power problems

January 24, 2019 12:52 pm
12:52 PM: The Seattle City Light outage map is itself out so we can’t gauge the situation without getting SCL comment, but we received some reports of flickering about an hour ago, and one report of power lost in Pigeon Point. Anyone still out, please let us know – thanks!

12:58 PM: The “full screen” version of the outage map is working – via that and a call to SCL’s media line, we’re told two areas are having problems – about three dozen customers between Charlestown Hill and Beach Drive, and the Pathfinder K-8 school area of Pigeon Point.

1:44 PM: Update from City Light – the school outage is resolved; the other two outages have separate causes, one related to a meter installation, one related to a fallen tree. And the main outage map should be functioning again by late this evening.

  • editrixie January 24, 2019 (12:57 pm)
    Oh, I was starting to think it was just me, I kept looking to see if anyone else lost power just before noon. Mine was out almost a minute, long enough for everything to stop and I had to reset everything. 

    • WSB January 24, 2019 (1:02 pm)
      Several people texted. Sorry to be late with the report, had to go offline for a while, now back and catching up with everything.

  • Gary January 24, 2019 (1:12 pm)
    Genesee Hill school power was out an hour ago.

    • WSB January 24, 2019 (1:14 pm)
      The map doesn’t show the outage affecting that area but does show Pathfinder out.

  • RayWest January 24, 2019 (2:53 pm)
    Was wondering what was going on. I had a couple of “flickers” with the lights, but didn’t lose power. Sounds like all is back to normal.

