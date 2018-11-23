West Seattle, Washington

Power flickered? You’re not alone

November 23, 2018 9:18 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

9:18 PM: From High Point to Delridge to Fairmount Park, we’ve received multiple reports of a power flicker, and some said they heard a “boom.” Haven’t traced the source yet and haven’t heard from anyone experiencing an actual outage. Any other areas affected?

9:24 PM: Commenters indicate other areas were affected. And via other messaging channels, we’ve heard from as far west as Lowman Beach and as far south as Westwood.

9:33 PM: Commenter Aaron called in a report to Seattle City Light and says he was told it was a “blown breaker.” (You might recall two short outages in the span of a week last summer blamed on the Delridge Substation.)

17 Replies to "Power flickered? You're not alone"

  • DD November 23, 2018 (9:20 pm)
    Had a flicker here in North Admiral on 47th Ave SW too.

  • Mel November 23, 2018 (9:21 pm)
    Flickered over on California/Andover

  • Eileen November 23, 2018 (9:21 pm)
    Power went out briefly in Seaview/Genessee. Its back on. We did not hear anything unusual.

    • Lisa November 23, 2018 (9:41 pm)
      37th and Andover flickered and we heard the boom.

  • Marlene November 23, 2018 (9:21 pm)
    We’re on 35th Ave SW near Spokane St, and our power flickered and our CenturyLink cable went off momentarily.

  • el'jeff November 23, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    35th and Ida

  • Emily November 23, 2018 (9:24 pm)
    Admiral/Belvidere zone. Heard the transformer “ boom” after the power flicker.

  • Michelle November 23, 2018 (9:24 pm)
    North Delridge. Big boom north of us. Lights flickered and CenturyLink internet momentarily stopped. 

  • Sherrie Vigil November 23, 2018 (9:24 pm)
    Same thing up here on 16th by South Seattle College.

  • Aaron November 23, 2018 (9:25 pm)
    Just off Delridge, The power flipped off for a couple seconds, then came back on. Moment later was a BIG boom.I reported to City light, and they said a breaker had blown, but then switched on again. They were still looking for the cause…and the reason for the boom.

    • WSB November 23, 2018 (9:27 pm)
      Thank you.

  • Joan November 23, 2018 (9:27 pm)
    Near Camp Long and High Point, heard the boom too.

  • Jody November 23, 2018 (9:28 pm)
    Not a flicker, power did go completely off and had to reset clocks and internet took about 10 minutes to get back. 

  • Margaret November 23, 2018 (9:30 pm)
    Power flickered here in Highland Park….

  • Bill November 23, 2018 (9:31 pm)
    YUP. 30th and Barton.

  • NorthAdmiralGuuy November 23, 2018 (9:52 pm)
    Lights actually flickered at LA Fitness in the junction too.

  • WSB November 23, 2018 (9:54 pm)
    Just for the record, some wondered if the boom might have been coincidental, maybe a Husky fan celebrating the Apple Cup win the way some do with Seahawks victories. Don’t know the lag time between game’s end and boom, though. No extended outage has appeared on the SCL map and no “wires down” or other telltale calls on the log, so the trail has grown cold for now, unless somebody spots an SCL crew! (Text us any time, 206-293-6302.)

