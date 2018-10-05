UPDATE: Power outage in West Seattle Junction

11:29 AM: Thanks for the tips! A power outage is reported to be affecting part of The Junction. So far the City Light map only shows 1 customer but that’s not always precise.

11:46 AM: SCL has updated to 419 homes/businesses affected.

(Photo tweeted by @WSJA)

11:58 AM: Actually two pockets – we’ve added a screengrab from the SCL map – totaling 450+ homes/businesses. No official word yet on the cause. Restoration time is estimated as 7 pm but remember, even SCL acknowledges those times are just speculative – could be sooner, could be later.

12:27 PM: And we’re getting word at least some of the power’s back on, after just about an hour.

12:41 PM: The SCL map has updated, showing the 419 customers (homes/businesses) in the larger pocket are back on, but the 32-customer pocket near 41st/Edmunds is still shown as without power.

3:56 PM: And the smaller pocket has since had its power restored too.