West Seattle, Washington

06 Saturday

57℉

UPDATE: Power outage in West Seattle Junction

October 5, 2018 11:29 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

11:29 AM: Thanks for the tips! A power outage is reported to be affecting part of The Junction. So far the City Light map only shows 1 customer but that’s not always precise.

11:46 AM: SCL has updated to 419 homes/businesses affected.

(Photo tweeted by @WSJA)

11:58 AM: Actually two pockets – we’ve added a screengrab from the SCL map – totaling 450+ homes/businesses. No official word yet on the cause. Restoration time is estimated as 7 pm but remember, even SCL acknowledges those times are just speculative – could be sooner, could be later.

12:27 PM: And we’re getting word at least some of the power’s back on, after just about an hour.

12:41 PM: The SCL map has updated, showing the 419 customers (homes/businesses) in the larger pocket are back on, but the 32-customer pocket near 41st/Edmunds is still shown as without power.

3:56 PM: And the smaller pocket has since had its power restored too.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in West Seattle Junction"

  • katie hoberecht October 5, 2018 (11:50 am)
    Reply

    Any update on when it will be up and running?

    • WSB October 5, 2018 (12:04 pm)
      Reply

      I just added the current estimated restoration time, 7 pm. But as we always say, with ample cause, those estimates are just speculative and it could be sooner, could be later. City Light is investigating. – TR

  • Fiz October 5, 2018 (12:06 pm)
    Reply

    The signal at 42nd and Alaska is out. Or iPod are oblivious, driving right through it.

    Beware!

  • M October 5, 2018 (12:30 pm)
    Reply

    What is going on with all of these power outages?

  • gay Gabrilska October 5, 2018 (12:48 pm)
    Reply

    Power Restored. Come on down to the Junction for a drink or snack…or a record.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.