West Seattle, Washington

15 Saturday

42℉

West Seattle windstorm aftermath: New and continuing outages; cleanup

December 15, 2018 8:09 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Find the City Light “live” outage map here)

8:09 AM: As noted earlier, though the windstorm is long over, new outages have hit this morning, in High Point and toward the east end of the Roxbury corridor. We’ll be covering those in the hours ahead, and checking out windstorm damage/cleanup around the area. Thanks for all the tips and updates in our past 14+ hours of coverage – more to come!

8:24 AM: That end-of-Roxbury pocket, and the North Highline outage area it was part of, is back on. The SCL map shows a few hundred, mostly in North Delridge/Puget Ridge/Highland Park, still out since last night.

9:27 AM: Anyone on the water missing this?

Karen sent the photo and says it’s beached in Lincoln Park.

4 Replies to "West Seattle windstorm aftermath: New and continuing outages; cleanup"

  • Lisa December 15, 2018 (8:12 am)
    Reply

    Power is still out. I always have a cup of tea by now. I’m going through withdrawals. 

  • Tran December 15, 2018 (8:18 am)
    Reply

    More of High Point is out again compared to what is shown in that picture. At least we got some cooking done this morning. 

  • Yeahright102 December 15, 2018 (9:08 am)
    Reply

    We are at 37th and Austin… never lost power but our neighbors did… Right now we don’t have Comcast services (phone, internet, or TV).  Their outage map shows large West Seattle outages with target resolution about 2:15pm or 4:20pm depending on zip code (looks like 98106, 98126, 98106, and 98136 are affected).  Not sure if this is storm related to the storm or just their typical service.   https://www.xfinity.com/support/status-map/&nbsp;

  • Janet December 15, 2018 (9:17 am)
    Reply

    What makes the High Point double blackout so strange is that our power lines are buried. It usually shields us from most of the wind-related outages. That it came on last night just to go out again this morning is very odd.

