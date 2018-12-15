West Seattle windstorm aftermath: New and continuing outages; cleanup

(Find the City Light “live” outage map here)

8:09 AM: As noted earlier, though the windstorm is long over, new outages have hit this morning, in High Point and toward the east end of the Roxbury corridor. We’ll be covering those in the hours ahead, and checking out windstorm damage/cleanup around the area. Thanks for all the tips and updates in our past 14+ hours of coverage – more to come!

8:24 AM: That end-of-Roxbury pocket, and the North Highline outage area it was part of, is back on. The SCL map shows a few hundred, mostly in North Delridge/Puget Ridge/Highland Park, still out since last night.

9:27 AM: Anyone on the water missing this?

Karen sent the photo and says it’s beached in Lincoln Park.