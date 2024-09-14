WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 37 things to know

(Photographed on Genesee Hill by Sarah Vanston)

The weekend has arrived! Here’s what to know for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, starting with traffic and transit reminders:

NO SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT CLOSURE: No work this weekend, so the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is fully open.

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: Some changes for bus riders start today in Metro’s twice-yearly “service change” – the affected routes in West Seattle (see the full list here) are 60, 125, 131, and 132.

ORCA HALF: This half-marathon will be run in West Seattle both mornings this weekend, starting from Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) in waves – first one at 7:30 am – heading to Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor Avenue SW). No road closures, but runners will use parking lanes in some areas.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: The Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck is back in West Seattle, every weekend. You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck (a WSB sponsor) will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SECOND-TIME SALE: 9 am-4 pm, day one of this carefully curated indoor rummage sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Not all secondhand – for example, look for these “scarf teddy bears” made by Tina, who’s 96!

More photos in our preview.

MORE SALES TODAY: See what’s listed in the WSB Community Forums!

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE: More than 40 entries – folkloric dancers, mariachi musicians, car and scooter clubs, schools, neighborhood and cultural representatives, horseback riders – comprise this annual parade in South Park, 10 am, starting from S. Henderson just west of 14th Ave. S., heading north on 14th to S. Cloverdale, then west.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WALKING TOUR: A housing-advocacy group is leading this tour as part of its campaign to advocate for changes in the city’s draft comprehensive plan. All welcome. Meet at 10 am at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP: For those who’ve lost a spouse. 10:30 am at Grace Church (10323 28th SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL: 11 am-4 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of SSC campus, 6000 16th SW).

GARDEN FAIRY EVENT: Everyone needs a little magic in their lives! 11 am-3 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW).

BICYCLE RIDE TO LEARN ABOUT GREENWAYS: Join Stu Hennessey and West Seattle Bike Connections on a ride to learn about and understand the “greenways” in West Seattle. Meet at Stu’s shop (Alki Bike and Board in Admiral; 2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) by noon to join the ride.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PETTING ZOO AT OUNCES: 3-6 pm at the beer garden/taproom – “Our beer garden will be transformed into a petting zoo with goats, piglets, bunnies, and ducks for you and your littles to pet! Event is FREE and all ages!” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS’ 5TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY: 4-6 pm, stop in for cake, sips, raffles, and discounts, while congratulating PB proprietors Desirae and Eric on the milestone! (6040 California SW)

MAKE LEAF MOBILES: Create at The Clay Cauldron, 4-5:30 pm. Registration info is in our calendar listing.

DANCE AT THE BEACH: This season’s last scheduled night of salsa and bachata dancing at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) starts with a lesson at 4:30 pm – more info in our calendar listing.

‘YO GABBA GABBA LAND’ CHARACTERS: Meet Brobee and Muno from the Apple TV show, 5 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

AT THE SKYLARK: “Psychedelic, aquarium-themed” show with Clairvoyant Sun, Stoneyard, Avec Anne, Tapwire. Doors 6, show 7, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

GUARDS AT THE TAJ: “Dark comedy” in its first weekend at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

FIREWORKS? Many have asked if a repeat is expected of the Saturday-in-mid-September fireworks off Blake Island that startled many last year. As we’ve replied to the emails and texts, we’ve been looking around for hints – Coast Guard notices, Fire Department alerts, etc. – and haven’t found any. When evening arrives, we’ll be checking the MarineTraffic tracker too. But note that the last two years, the fireworks were on the third Saturday in September, which isn’t until next weekend, so we’ll keep the radar up.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to be featured on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!