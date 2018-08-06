West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

73℉

For second time in a week, short but widespread West Seattle power outage: 16,000+ customers affected

August 6, 2018 8:30 am
|      104 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

(Screengrab from Seattle City Light website at peak of outage)

8:30 AM: Thanks for the texts. Ours is out too. We’re getting reports from a widespread area – as far north as Admiral. More to come.

8:38 AM: City Light map says more than 16,000 homes/businesses are out. Remember that intersections are four-way stops when the signals are out.

8:46 AM: City Light says via Twitter that they “believe the outage was caused by a switching problem and estimate power will be restored about 9:15 a.m.”

8:50 AM: It’s been six days since a similarly widespread outage (WSB coverage here) was blamed on a “relay malfunction,” though that one lasted only a few minutes.

8:53 AM: Our power’s back (Fauntleroy/Gatewood line). Yours? We of course will be following up with SCL. Also note that – as happened after last Tuesday’s even-shorter outage – there may be some lingering effects like flashing traffic signals.

9:26 AM: Just talked with Scott Thomsen at City Light, who is looking into questions such as whether this was human error, a mechanical problem, etc. He says the “routine maintenance” at the Delridge Substation continues so that’s one thing this did have in common with last Tuesday’s outage. We will update again later when we get more followup information.

104 Replies to "For second time in a week, short but widespread West Seattle power outage: 16,000+ customers affected"

  • Bethany August 6, 2018 (8:33 am)
    Reply

    37th and Willow/Mrytle is out as well

  • Brandon August 6, 2018 (8:33 am)
    Reply

    Out at Charlestown and 45th 

  • HP Resident August 6, 2018 (8:35 am)
    Reply

    Out in Highland Park.

  • L August 6, 2018 (8:36 am)
    Reply

    Every single traffic light is out, from 3thh to Highland park. Four way stop!

  • Brian August 6, 2018 (8:36 am)
    Reply

    4300 Frontenac out.

  • CAM August 6, 2018 (8:36 am)
    Reply

    I got an estimate of 4,531 without power when I called. I’m near Fairmount Park. The estimate for restoration was 12:30. 

    • WSB August 6, 2018 (8:37 am)
      Reply

      Thanks. Not on map as of a moment ago but it’ll get there. Remember that the estimates are absolutely useless. Could be minutes or hours.

    • Katie August 6, 2018 (8:44 am)
      Reply

      What number did you call?  The one on their site is disconnected. 

  • Alki August 6, 2018 (8:37 am)
    Reply

    Alki is out

  • Kyler August 6, 2018 (8:37 am)
    Reply

    Where my alarm clock people @ this Monday 

  • Dustin August 6, 2018 (8:37 am)
    Reply

    Wonder if a local cell tower blipped also. My verizon LTE wasnt responding for a solid 5 minutes (@ 39th and Thistle)

  • Scott August 6, 2018 (8:37 am)
    Reply

    It’s out in North Admiral. How far south?

    • Becky August 6, 2018 (8:49 am)
      Reply

      Alaska Junction 

  • CH August 6, 2018 (8:38 am)
    Reply

    Yet again looks like. Our power went out at 8:30AM today and is still not on. Ugh. Near Dakota & Delridge.

  • Freelancelot August 6, 2018 (8:38 am)
    Reply

    Out in Gatewood too. So far about ten minutes. I wonder if it’s a “relay” problem at City Light like they said the last one was?

  • mrsB August 6, 2018 (8:39 am)
    Reply

    Out at Admiral/Lander/53rd.

  • Fauntleroy August 6, 2018 (8:39 am)
    Reply

    Fauntleroy out at Thistle & 40th Ave SW

  • KristinaOK August 6, 2018 (8:39 am)
    Reply

    Ours is out down on Alki by whale tail park

  • Stephanie August 6, 2018 (8:39 am)
    Reply

    46th and Admiral out

  • Sunny August 6, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    Out in North Admiral (Palm Ave) too.  Recorded City Light update said 4500 affected.  Noon for restoration. 

  • Crom August 6, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    Pretty much all of North Delridge, too.  My house, neighbor’s houses, Uptown Espresso, etc.

  • n August 6, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    power out in south delridge (near westwood village) as well.  :(  wonder what’s going on — it seems unusual to have two in as many weeks without high wind/rain concerns.

  • Coach C August 6, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    8/6/18 8:30am 45th Ave SW & Andover SW out of power. 

  • Curate August 6, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    Out on Pigeon Point too.Thank you SO much for keeping us updated!

  • John August 6, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    Out near Alki at Admiral/53rd

  • pranom leephan-williams August 6, 2018 (8:41 am)
    Reply

    Out on 38th Ave Sw/ Oregon

  • James August 6, 2018 (8:41 am)
    Reply

    I got a notice on my door this morning from City Light with the comment “Mtn Ash will be trimmed for powerlines”  Not sure if related, but no Mtn ash on this property.

  • Erika Borges August 6, 2018 (8:41 am)
    Reply

    Our is out too in Genese Hill area. Do we know why this is happening again?

  • KP August 6, 2018 (8:41 am)
    Reply

    Third time in a week. This is ridiculous. 

  • AdmiralGirl August 6, 2018 (8:41 am)
    Reply

    Admiral junction is out too

  • Nirvana Klein August 6, 2018 (8:43 am)
    Reply

    Out at Delridge and Kenyon, traffic lights out too, so this has hit pretty far  south as well.

  • Christine Tobola August 6, 2018 (8:43 am)
    Reply

    34th and Willow, 30th and Trenton out too

  • Mommaofthree August 6, 2018 (8:44 am)
    Reply

    Out at Delridge and Brandon. 

  • Nessa garcia August 6, 2018 (8:44 am)
    Reply

    36th and thistle is out too

  • Rachel Schriber August 6, 2018 (8:45 am)
    Reply

    High Point is out.

  • Courtney J August 6, 2018 (8:45 am)
    Reply

    Wondering if this has anything to do with our grid not being able to support our exponential population grow wth in WS…

  • Yma August 6, 2018 (8:45 am)
    Reply

    Is it just me – or do we seem to be having more outages recently? If so – any word on possible underlying cause?

  • Lynnbob August 6, 2018 (8:46 am)
    Reply

    Out on 49th and Alaska.  12:30 before it’s restored?  Really?

  • kayo August 6, 2018 (8:47 am)
    Reply

    Apparently, we are lucky at 26th and Hudson and still have power.

    • Carole August 6, 2018 (9:38 am)
      Reply

      Hi Kathy, I didn’t lose power either, but my neighbors right across the street did. It seems like we’re the only folks in West Seattle who didn’t lose power!

      • Brontosaurus August 6, 2018 (10:37 am)
        Reply

        We didn’t lose power at 41st and Juneau, but it seems other people near us did. 

  • Joshua August 6, 2018 (8:47 am)
    Reply

    We should all get solar power since SCL is not reliable. They just jack up our rates every year for sub par service. 

  • PD August 6, 2018 (8:48 am)
    Reply

    Out in Pigeon Point

  • WSB August 6, 2018 (8:48 am)
    Reply

    Just updated story again. SCL says via Twitter that crews “believe the outage was caused by a switching problem and estimate power will be restored about 9:15 a.m.”

    • Jon Wright August 6, 2018 (8:56 am)
      Reply

      Is “switching problem” some sort of euphemism for human error? Power back west of Alaska Junction at 8:54.

  • Daniel August 6, 2018 (8:49 am)
    Reply

    Power went out hours ago in high point.. I fell back asleep and it hasn’t come back on

  • Needcoffee August 6, 2018 (8:50 am)
    Reply

    SCL tweet claims switching problem. Restoration eta 9:15 am. 

  • Vickie Dexter August 6, 2018 (8:50 am)
    Reply

    Out at 51st and College

  • Ronnie Dio August 6, 2018 (8:50 am)
    Reply

    Out at Thistle near Cheif Sealth. 

  • D August 6, 2018 (8:50 am)
    Reply

    35th Morgan 

  • JB August 6, 2018 (8:51 am)
    Reply

    Power out at my building in the junction. 4517 California ave 

  • Needcoffee August 6, 2018 (8:51 am)
    Reply

    Wutz a switching problem, butterfingers? 

  • Onion August 6, 2018 (8:51 am)
    Reply

    Might be easier if anyone in West Seattle whose power is ON reported that info.Oh, and we’ll be right over. ;🙂

  • Daniel August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    Power just came back on high point

  • Sarah August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    Back on in Westwood!

  • Dustin August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    Power just restored at 39th and Thistle! :)

  • Adra August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    I’m in Gatewood, and my power just came back on. 

  • Que August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    There are 6 different incidents listed in West Seattle. One of them is 4,531, but they total out at over 16,000 households

  • Winston August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    Back on near Lincoln park.

  • Out Again August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    Rates go up…power goes out…again.

  • Nicole August 6, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    Just came back on 35th and Juneau 

  • Gene August 6, 2018 (8:53 am)
    Reply

    Power just came back on – 39th & Morgan St

  • Brandon August 6, 2018 (8:53 am)
    Reply

    Back on at Charlestown and 45th 

  • Jenni August 6, 2018 (8:53 am)
    Reply

    Powers on at Dutchboy Coffee 1513 SW Holden St

  • Helen August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Power is back in Westwood.

  • CH August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Power just came on at 8:38AM near Dakota & Delridge.

  • Ac August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Back on 45th and charelstown

  • Stephanie August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Back on in North Admiral – yay!

  • Tiffiny August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Power is back on at Holgate & 46th!

  • Brittany August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    We’re back in N Delridge.  Phew.

  • Stephanie August 6, 2018 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Power back on California & Massachusetts 

  • Tomas August 6, 2018 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    Jesus Christ, this is the 3rd short power outage in the last week.  What’s going on over at SPU?

  • Jim August 6, 2018 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    Power is back on. Rite Aid on Cali

  • Kathryn August 6, 2018 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    Power is back at 36th and Genesee!

  • pstt August 6, 2018 (8:56 am)
    Reply

    California Avenue just south of Alaska St., Junction powers on 

  • Lynnbob August 6, 2018 (8:57 am)
    Reply

    Just came back on.  But now I have to reset stuff.  Grrr.

  • AdmiralGirl August 6, 2018 (8:57 am)
    Reply

    Back on in admiral area

  • Monika August 6, 2018 (8:57 am)
    Reply

    Back on at Edmunds & 40th

  • Brian Hughes August 6, 2018 (8:58 am)
    Reply

    Back on in Fairmount 8:55

  • Tamsen Spengler August 6, 2018 (8:59 am)
    Reply

    Power still out on 38th n morgon 

  • Peter S. August 6, 2018 (9:00 am)
    Reply

    Not to be unreasonably alarmist, but two outages caused by “switching/relay” malfunctions in such a short period of time makes me wonder if someone/someone’s practicing their cyber skills against our local power grid.  I know seems unlikely, but definitely not out of the question.

    • jtm August 6, 2018 (9:11 am)
      Reply

      Agree. We’ve lost power more in the past week than we have in the last 10 years. This is weird. 

      • WSB August 6, 2018 (9:16 am)
        Reply

        When/where was the third outage in the past week? We only have this one and the one on July 31st. Since City Light generally has no public-facing records of outages – they vanish from the map once resolved – we really appreciate getting tips so we can note outages, since our archives ARE a public record. (And thanks yet again to everyone who does text/comment/etc. – even if we hadn’t been directly affected by this one +last Tuesday, we’d have known due to dozens of texts/tweets …)

    • Mike August 6, 2018 (9:21 am)
      Reply

      Like cyber skills against the new IoT efficiency meters they’re installing across the city?   *snark* What could go wrong??? *snark* 

  • Becky August 6, 2018 (9:01 am)
    Reply

    Back on @ Great Harvest 

  • 1000amys August 6, 2018 (9:01 am)
    Reply

    According to the outage map, my power is out (on 21st just south of Holly). In real life, the power has not flickered. Fascinating!

  • KrazzieK August 6, 2018 (9:01 am)
    Reply

    Power back on SW Oregon & GleenWay SW 9am

  • Virginia August 6, 2018 (9:09 am)
    Reply

    Our electricity is back on (Genesee and 48th)

  • Roddy August 6, 2018 (9:12 am)
    Reply

    Gonna be interesting if the power goes out during the big Sub Pop show on Alki this weekend!

    • Mike August 6, 2018 (9:19 am)
      Reply

      Hopefully they’ll have generators for backups.  

  • Four Way Stop August 6, 2018 (9:14 am)
    Reply

    Can you please remind drivers that when the stop lights are out that they need to treat them like a four way stop?  So many people have been driving through without stopping. 

  • Sunny August 6, 2018 (9:21 am)
    Reply

    Our power is back.  Last one fried my computer even with a surge protector plug!  When I saw power was out I immediately unplugged the new one!

  • Sue H August 6, 2018 (9:40 am)
    Reply

    As someone who is oxygen dependent and needs electricity to run a concentrator, this is disconcerting. Thankfully I’ve been at work (or on the way) so it hasn’t affected me so far.  But I’d also like to know what’s causing this to happen more than once.

  • Lola August 6, 2018 (9:47 am)
    Reply

    Lynbob,  funny I texted my husband who is at home on 50th & Alaska and he said ours did not go out but his mom’s in the Admiral Dist. did.  We must be on a different grid than you?

  • FedUp August 6, 2018 (9:48 am)
    Reply

    City Light said “routine maintenance” then why wasn’t some notice sent out to their customers saying there “might be outages”?

    • WSB August 6, 2018 (10:06 am)
      Reply

      Because maintenance doesn’t necessarily result in outages.

  • KM August 6, 2018 (9:50 am)
    Reply

    Noticed it this AM at Holden and 35th. A gentle reminder that you do need to stop at BOTH lights in the intersection spanning 35th and Holden to honor the 4-way stop (with the lights out). Also, a reminder there are two lights at that intersection N/S bound while the lights are working as well, and you might have to stop for the red on one even if you made it through the other.

  • Dan August 6, 2018 (9:55 am)
    Reply

    We are still in the dark at 9:56.

  • Tamsen Spengler August 6, 2018 (10:01 am)
    Reply

    38th and Morgan our house is still out 6338 but the neighbors is on! 

    • WSB August 6, 2018 (10:05 am)
      Reply

      Have you called City Light?

  • Tamsen Spengler August 6, 2018 (10:07 am)
    Reply

    Yea. Power on now 38th and Morgan 

  • sam-c August 6, 2018 (10:11 am)
    Reply

    Really hope that one outage per week doesn’t become “routine”    

  • triangle resident August 6, 2018 (10:13 am)
    Reply

    I believe they call these brown outs in the rest of our country.  System is overloaded with air conditioning and fans running with this heat.

  • H August 6, 2018 (10:22 am)
    Reply

    Reminder to self – add a camping pot (to boil water) to earthquake kit. Nothing like the power going out to remind you.

