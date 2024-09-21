WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What you should know on the last full day of summer

(Photo by Eugene Lee – along Beach Drive during Friday sunset)

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT WESTBOUND CLOSURE: Resurfacing work continues on the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5), so the westbound lanes are closed all weekend, and that means you can’t get to the WS Bridge from I-5 – full list of ramp effects here.

LOW BRIDGE FULLY OPEN: If you lost track of this, one more reminder that the low bridge reopened to drivers on Friday afternoon and is now open to all modes of travel.

ELLIOTT BAY DRILL: As noted here last night, the Water Taxi is part of a U.S. Coast Guard drill scheduled for 9 am-3 pm today.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY/PATHFINDER SALE – GIVE OR TAKE: This is a two-part event – 8 am to 10 am, stop by to donate items; 9 am-3 pm, stop by to take items (and donate money in exchange if you can) – benefiting Highland Park Elementary PTA and Pathfinder K-8 PTSA, happening at 11th SW & SW Cloverdale. Bake sale too!

OTHER GARAGE SALES TODAY: See what’s listed in the WSB Community Forums!

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Don’t want to/can’t sell or donate it? Can’t recycle it at the curb? Today might be your big chance to get it out of your life – the free dropoff Recycle Roundup is 9 am-3 pm outside Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – our calendar listing shows what they will and won’t accept this time.

TWO COMMUNITY CLEANUPS: 9 am at Alki Beach and 10 am at High Point — just show up and clean up!

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: The Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor) is back in West Seattle, every weekend. You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

GUIDED HIKE IN THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Your monthly chance to explore a green gem in West Seattle, guided by people who know and love it – meet at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) by 9:30 am.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR: 10 am-5 pm, 50 artists are waiting to meet you during this annual celebration, showing and selling their work at 14 locations around the peninsula. Free self-guided tour – plan your stops here.

AUTUMN EQUINOX TEA CEREMONY: 10 am in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), hosted by Linh Le; check to see if tickets remain.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

OPEN HOUSE: Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) welcomes you, 11 am-1 pm, to see what senior living is like

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

‘CONNECTING IN GRIEF’ DAY RETREAT: 11 am-5 pm retreat at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) with three grief guides, explained here (along with cost and registration information).

SECOND USE FALL FEST: The salvage firm in SODO wants to invite West Seattleites over to its celebration – sale, games, free food, more. (3223 6th Ave. S.)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

DOG SWIMMING IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Last day that your dog is welcome to swim in the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club pool before it’s drained for the offseason. 12:30-5 pm, $5. More info in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

COCKTAIL CLASS: 1 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) – check before going to see if tickets remain.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

AT THE SKYLARK: Third night for Emerald City Kings’ Ball, 8 pm, 21+ – tonight is competition night. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

RAY SKJELBRED AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7 pm, music 7:30 pm – get your ticket(s) here. (7904 35th SW)

GUARDS AT THE TAJ: “Dark comedy” in its seond weekend at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Tomas. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

