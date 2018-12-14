West Seattle, Washington

15 Saturday

46℉

West Seattle weather: Wind arrives; power outage hits almost 10,000 homes/businesses

December 14, 2018 5:35 pm
|      131 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

ORIGINAL REPORT, 5:35 PM: If you haven’t been outside lately – or are getting ready to head home from work – the wind has arrived. As noted this morning, the National Weather Service downgraded the alert early this morning but still warned that gusts could get into the 40s; this is supposed to ease within a few hours. We’ll be tracking the storm in the meantime. No outages or other notable effects reported in West Seattle right now but if you see/hear about something, please let us know – text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you.

5:38 PM: And minutes later … our power went out. Yours?

5:46 PM: More than 6,700 homes/businesses, as shown on SCL map. Also, a tree is reported down in the 2700 block of 51st SW. Also, another one in an alley in the 8800 block of 24th SW.

5:58 PM: As noted in our daily preview, MANY activities were scheduled tonight, so if anybody has official word of cancellations/changes, please let us know. We are headed out to check on some locations, such as the Sealth/Denny campus. Also, a revised total: The SCL map has this grouped as two outages, one with 6,740 customers affected, one with 957, so almost 7,700 homes/businesses.

6:07 PM: The West Seattle Community Orchestras concert that was scheduled for 7 pm at Chief Sealth IHS is postponed.

6:16 PM: For those asking about an estimated restoration time – the map currently just says “December 15” (tomorrow). But as we’ve noted in coverage of many outages (first one we covered was exactly 12 years ago tonight – the Hanukkah Eve windstorm), the estimates are relatively useless, could be much sooner, or much later. In this case, given the growing number of outages around the city, plan for later. Keep your fridge closed.

6:21 PM: Trees reported down in 5200 block 23rd SW and near 24th/Henderson, also trouble at 10th/Henderson.

One event that is STILL ON – Denny IMS Winter Party (Posada) – they have generator power. (photo above). … More from scanner: Stop sign blown down at 63rd/Admiral. … Per comment: Chief Sealth/Garfield basketball is canceled. … WESTWOOD VILLAGE: We went over to check – Target/Barnes&Noble side is on, center stores on, QFC out and stores north of it – to Marshall’s – are out.

6:53 PM: Now the outage map includes an area south to Roxbury that adds 2,273 to the previous West Seattle total, so that means almost 10,000 customers out in West Seattle. From comments: Cocoa For a Cause, a Brownie troop’s project at West Seattle Lights, is postponed. … Also: Art Lounge at Highland Park Improvement Club is canceled. Meantime, a party that went on as scheduled:

West Seattle Be Prepared and the WS Amateur Radio Club were having their combined holiday party when the outage hit. Reports Jim Edwards, who sent the photo: “Between solar, generator and battery powered jug lanterns we are enjoying all that this season has to offer.” … Tree reported down near 18th/Orchard … Our crew says 24th SW is blocked at Henderson/Barton, with crews working on the reported downed tree there.

7:33 PM: Multiple commenters confirm what the map shows – Junction (and points north) NOT affected, so if you are looking for dinner, etc., head there. Lafayette Elementary‘s new Festival of Lights still on, too – thanks to Max for the photos:

Tomorrow too, so if you missed tonight/didn’t want to go out in the wind, you’ll have another chance. Twelfth Night Productions’ “A Christmas Carol” at Kenyon Hall, still on, too, per Lou Magor’s note (Saturday and Sunday shows remain as well) … (Photo added – “Christmas Carol” by lantern – thanks to Anna for the pic:)

Still no new info on restoration and not likely to be, as SCL now has almost 45,000 out around the region.

Share This

131 Replies to "West Seattle weather: Wind arrives; power outage hits almost 10,000 homes/businesses"

  • M December 14, 2018 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    Power out Thistle + 30th

  • M December 14, 2018 (5:39 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on 30th and Thistle

  • Welldang December 14, 2018 (5:39 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 98106 Delridge

  • JN December 14, 2018 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    Power just went out near chief sealth hs.

  • Kate December 14, 2018 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    Yup. Went out 5:38 near Highland Park Elementary.

  • Gatewood resident December 14, 2018 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on 39th and othello 

  • Mimi December 14, 2018 (5:41 pm)
    Reply

    Well the powers out now

  • IB December 14, 2018 (5:41 pm)
    Reply

    Just lost power in Gatewood across from Lincoln Park. 

  • Lizzzle December 14, 2018 (5:41 pm)
    Reply

    Out at 35th & Morgan and all the way down the hill. 

  • Chloe December 14, 2018 (5:41 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out on 12th and holden

  • Andros December 14, 2018 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    36th and Morgan and power is gone. 

  • Keith December 14, 2018 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    Out a few blocks from you. Rose and 37th. Whole Gatewood hood went dark.

  • Mike December 14, 2018 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in Highland Park 7th and Cloverdale. 

  • Suarez December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Power out, we’re on Thistle and 25th. 

  • John December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in highpoint 

  • Delridge Resident December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Our power also went out. We are near 16th and Holden. We can see the power is still on west of Delridge.

  • Sarah Boling December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Out at 11th and holden too

  • Eleanor December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Yep power went out at 41st and Fauntleroy…. hope it’s back up soon

  • Lauren December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Our is out in Gatewood. 

  • Darcie December 14, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in High Point.

  • Judy December 14, 2018 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    Our power is out, 39th & Rose St.

  • Dcn December 14, 2018 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 28th and Thistle. 

  • datamuse December 14, 2018 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    Power is up in Highland Park, for the moment, but cable/Internet is offline.

    • Ed December 14, 2018 (6:46 pm)
      Reply

      Powers been out at my place, on 9th, across from Highland Park Elementary for over an hour now.

  • ThistleNeighbor December 14, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    Yep, power out 25th & Thistle

  • Zachary Hansen December 14, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    41st and Rose out

  • Anne December 14, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    6500 block 39th & Morgan- out

  • M December 14, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    Power went out in High Point 

  • Wolfe December 14, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    Lights flickering on SW Alaska ST at “The Grove Inn”.

  • Gert December 14, 2018 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    Delridge is out.

  • Zachary Hansen December 14, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    41st and Rose out.

  • Yma December 14, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    We just went out 5:40 California & Portland- tip o the hill north of Morgan Junction. How is major junction doing? Dinner?

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (6:10 pm)
      Reply

      The map should be accurate.

  • Lindsey December 14, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    It flickered 2x around the time wsb posted your power went out. We are by the Charlestown water tower. 

  • BettytheYeti December 14, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at SW POOL

  • Andygirl December 14, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 26th/Thistle

  • Sue December 14, 2018 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    Very significant flickering in the Alaska Junction, for the third Friday in a row, but thankfully no outage here so far. But I knew it was inevitable that it was somewhere in West Seattle because of this new and disturbing Friday pattern.

  • Jay December 14, 2018 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    Out at California at Southern and down the hill. 

  • CH December 14, 2018 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    Out at 13th and Morgan

  • Kay Rood December 14, 2018 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    High Point is very dark.

  • Brian December 14, 2018 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    Frontenac street between California and Fauntleroy is out.

  • Jorge December 14, 2018 (5:48 pm)
    Reply

    Yup no power on thistle! Any idea the eta?

  • LaraG December 14, 2018 (5:49 pm)
    Reply

    Still have power @ Graham & 48th Ave SE

  • Kelly M December 14, 2018 (5:49 pm)
    Reply

    We have power at 5th and Kenyon but no Comcast internet. 

  • Brian December 14, 2018 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

    I wish they would have burried the utilities lines instead of upgrading the poles.

    • Carrie December 14, 2018 (6:17 pm)
      Reply

      Mine are buried, but my power is still out 😕

  • Rochelle Jackson December 14, 2018 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood (excluding Fauntleroy).

  • Jon Shields December 14, 2018 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at S-curve near 40th Ave SW, SW Graham St, and Fauntleroy Way SW. 

  • Michelle December 14, 2018 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    35th and Morgan, as well. And, my building almost never looses power. That sure changed

  • Norman December 14, 2018 (5:52 pm)
    Reply

    What are those lights im seeing spinning around the clouds coming from???

  • Hpdp December 14, 2018 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    Watched the lights flicker a couple of times then saw bataan park in high point and houses north of there all go black.  South of the park power is on.

  • Cathy Jessup December 14, 2018 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    Westwood Town center just went out 

    • Ca December 14, 2018 (6:01 pm)
      Reply

      Was just there they had power

  • AmyB December 14, 2018 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 16th SW & Austin

  • John Christensen December 14, 2018 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    4 events at Chief Sealth tonight. Orchestra concert, Basketball game, swimming match, and winter festival at Denny…

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (5:57 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, Patrick is headed there first to check on things – we were about to head out to cover some of tonight’s activities … Info on cancellations/changes appreciated, here and also by phone, e-mail, whatever works, so we can include in our coverage.

      • Toni Reineke December 14, 2018 (6:05 pm)
        Reply

         On behalf of West Seattle Community Orchestras, (WSCO), letting you know that we are postponing our concert to an unknown date. Toni 

        • WSB December 14, 2018 (6:06 pm)
          Reply

          Thank you, Toni!

        • Trileigh December 14, 2018 (7:13 pm)
          Reply

          So sad about this! I was really looking forward to this concert for our community.

  • Craig December 14, 2018 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    Power still on in Sylvan Ridge near 35th and Morgan….. but it’s sure tried to go out. 🤞 

  • Ktrapp December 14, 2018 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    SCL site says 6,700+ people without power.  We seem to be the only blob in the city.  So yay us!

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (5:55 pm)
      Reply

      That’s what we’ve reported above, with the map. Continuing to add updates including word of downed trees.

  • Helpful December 14, 2018 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    Power’s our at my house. 

  • Cmc December 14, 2018 (5:56 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on the QFC side of Westwood Village

  • Mr. Biggles December 14, 2018 (5:57 pm)
    Reply

    We’re seeing occasional bright multi colored flashes across the sound, reflecting off the clouds. Wondering if those are power transformers blowing up in Bremerton, Winslow, etc.

    • Jort December 14, 2018 (6:20 pm)
      Reply

      Or, possibly, aliens. 

      • JoanE December 14, 2018 (6:58 pm)
        Reply

        aliens was my explanation as well – and the clouds glowing looked an awful lot like the scene in independence day just before all hell  broke loose 

  • SMG December 14, 2018 (5:59 pm)
    Reply

    Flickering in Arbor Heights. 

  • Bill Bacon December 14, 2018 (5:59 pm)
    Reply

    Times like this it’s nice to have battery WiFi and charged bicycle headlight.  And a battery radio.   I never knew I was this well prepared.    Bill B., 35th and Morgan

    • Victoria December 14, 2018 (6:07 pm)
      Reply

      Hopefully it comes back soon. Times like these (rare as they are in my lil area) I’m sure glad I worked in a candle factory for years. Time to light up the candle hoard :)

    • Ngie December 14, 2018 (6:15 pm)
      Reply

      Yeah. Good reminder to dig mine up. Thanks :).

    • Daniel December 14, 2018 (7:26 pm)
      Reply

      Battery WiFi.. that’s a good idea currently using data on my phone which I can turn into a hotspot for other devices to use

  • Lilwash December 14, 2018 (6:00 pm)
    Reply

    Watched a big purple and blue flash on 17th and Barton (maybe alley) as power went out.

  • Sara December 14, 2018 (6:00 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on Cloverdale 36th-38th

  • Jodi Steele December 14, 2018 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    South end of 14th SW is out

  • JandJ December 14, 2018 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    High point rarely loses power – must be bad!

  • Casey Catts December 14, 2018 (6:03 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on Delridge and Holden 

  • Maggie December 14, 2018 (6:07 pm)
    Reply

    The outage map doesn’t include us, but the whole stree is out on 21st between Barton and Cambridge, and I believe further north and south as well. Just about 10 minutes ago. Glad I had a few random candles!

  • Jodi December 14, 2018 (6:07 pm)
    Reply

    15,600+ customers out now.

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (7:43 pm)
      Reply

      The 5644 group, if you’re counting that, is almost entirely south of West Seattle. I wish City Light hadn’t changed its mapping software, as it’s much harder to read than what preceded it but hopefully it’s part of some back-end improvement or efficiency for them …

  • Jodi December 14, 2018 (6:09 pm)
    Reply

  • Bruce December 14, 2018 (6:10 pm)
    Reply

    Out at 16th ave & Webster. Wind seems to have died down quite a bit. 

  • Mhb December 14, 2018 (6:11 pm)
    Reply

    Still have power on 35th near Mt. St Vincent. 

  • TheCleaningLady December 14, 2018 (6:11 pm)
    Reply

    No power here at 16th ave sw and Othello 

  • Ngie December 14, 2018 (6:13 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in South Delridge. Lights went on, off, on, off, on, and finally off.

    I think there were some issues with either transformers or substations, because I also heard some loud booms and saw some flashes.

  • Monica Sayers December 14, 2018 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on 21st and Barton

  • Bruce December 14, 2018 (6:16 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone know if Alaska Junction has power?

    • Kadoo December 14, 2018 (7:08 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, there is power in the Junction. We had some flickering lights but power is on. 

    • KrisFrank December 14, 2018 (7:29 pm)
      Reply

      A friend working in the Alaska Junction says they all have power! 

  • B Dawg December 14, 2018 (6:18 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in Shorewood area. But I can see lights on in South Arbor Heights.

  • Gc December 14, 2018 (6:19 pm)
    Reply

    Highland park still out

  • Little Gary December 14, 2018 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    Called power outage hotline for SCL got an automated response that says estimated resortation for 37th/ Thistle is 12pm December 15.. sure hope that’s just a generality and not accurate 

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (6:48 pm)
      Reply

      PLEASE remember that estimated restoration times are useless and City Light even admits they are guesstimates – I don’t know why they bother. Could be sooner, could be later. 40,000+ are now out citywide in multiple outages so SCL has a lot to repair.

  • Alc December 14, 2018 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    Just stopped by Westwood Village. The only stores that appear to be open at all are Staples and the liquor store, the rest are without power. Most of the houses and buildings on the way back to Admiral Junction are also without power and it seems like there are a lot of extra traffic accidents today so I would suggest being super careful tonight.

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (6:47 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks – we went over to check and the main area out is north of QFC. The Target/Barnes&Noble side and the central area seem to be fine.

  • B Dawg December 14, 2018 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    Power out in South Shorewood area. But I can see lights on in South Arbor Heights.

  • Jeanne E Sullivan December 14, 2018 (6:21 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out at Arrowhead Gardens Senior living at Myers Way next to the Park and Ride.

  • SillyWhabbit December 14, 2018 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Power still on on SW Concord and 45th.

  • Kate December 14, 2018 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Lights flickering in Seaview. Just came from the Menashe Christmas light extravaganza on Beach Dr and the inflatable Santa is really rocking!

  • CB December 14, 2018 (6:26 pm)
    Reply

    8800 block of 10th Ave SW. One of those tarp carport blew into the power lines on the east side of the street. Not sure if that was the cause, but the power won’t be on here until SCL checks it out and removes it. 

  • Seattlite December 14, 2018 (6:27 pm)
    Reply

    I’ve lived in WS all my life, over 70 years. Power outages were very rare until recently…last 3 to 5 years. Are there any experts out there that know why the increase in power outages in WS?

    • melissa December 14, 2018 (6:51 pm)
      Reply

      Part of global climate change is more extreme weather. Just as other parts of the country are seeing more tropical storms and hurricanes, we’re seeing heavier rains, stronger winds, and drier weather. Scary stuff.

  • Pam December 14, 2018 (6:27 pm)
    Reply

    Chief Sealth/Garfield games just cancelled for tonight, everyone leaving Chief Sealth. 

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (6:33 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you!

  • Philip December 14, 2018 (6:30 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 15th and Roxbury

  • Toni Reineke December 14, 2018 (6:30 pm)
    Reply

    Repeating, just in case the message has not yet been received by WSB that West Seattle  Community Orchestras (WSCO) is postponing the Intermediate and Wind Symphony schedule for tonight at Chief Sealth. Please  be safe everyone!  

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (6:33 pm)
      Reply

      Added it to the story above a while back – thanks.

    • fred December 14, 2018 (6:51 pm)
      Reply

      There’s irony in this cancellation…..

  • DS December 14, 2018 (6:31 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on 18th and Henderson

  • Annoyed person December 14, 2018 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    STILL OUT!! 

  • SMC December 14, 2018 (6:54 pm)
    Reply

    Pretty much all of Bothell has lost power

  • Sara December 14, 2018 (6:58 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at Thistle and 31st

  • Wildcatz December 14, 2018 (6:58 pm)
    Reply

    Well, power is on at WSHS… come stay warm, and watch some basketball!

  • Scott December 14, 2018 (7:00 pm)
    Reply

    Pretty much all of Bothell is out of power

  • Aravind December 14, 2018 (7:09 pm)
    Reply

    Do we know the eta? 

    • WSB December 14, 2018 (7:31 pm)
      Reply

      Again, please remember that even when they do have estimates, they’re just guesses – could be much sooner, could be much later. Right now the “estimate” is only tomorrow’s date. 42K+ are out citywide so they have a LOT of work to do.

  • Rochelle Jackson December 14, 2018 (7:10 pm)
    Reply

    Don’t know about everyone else but given gusty winds were predicted, I’m surprised the current estimate of the outage is noon tomorrow.  Did City Light not gear up for this? 

    • Daniel December 14, 2018 (7:31 pm)
      Reply

      I think it’s pretty widespread and they often wait until winds die down a bit before doing work.. but as noted the estimates aren’t usually accurate or useful

  • DZ December 14, 2018 (7:11 pm)
    Reply

    Power has been out since about 5:40 at 25th and Trenton 

  • Joe Thompson II December 14, 2018 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    WHITE CENTER has fallen. 

  • Jake Radcliffe December 14, 2018 (7:17 pm)
    Reply

    Hellofrom TopHat its dark 

  • Karen December 14, 2018 (7:18 pm)
    Reply

    I went to a west seattle preparedness meeting last month.  That motivated me to get a little more prepared.  So I’m sitting here drinking coffee from my jet oil, in front of a fire reading a book by my jug lantern.  Forgot to put gas in the car but I’m not going anywhere anyhow!thanks for the motivation!!

  • Alice December 14, 2018 (7:25 pm)
    Reply

    Uncorked Canvas paint night cancelled tonight.

  • vlado December 14, 2018 (7:29 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like power is out all over the Puget Sound area (there was a very bright explosion, presumably a transformer in the direction of Bremerton about fifteen minutes ago).  With that many outages there won’t be sufficient work crews to restore power quickly.  It might take a while, maybe days, for some places by my reckoning.

  • Daniel December 14, 2018 (7:29 pm)
    Reply

    Near 35th and Raymond… power been out for around 2 hours. Seen flashes of what appear to be power lines going down in the distance

  • Tamsen December 14, 2018 (7:31 pm)
    Reply

    Power on at Safeway on Roxbury? 

  • Alice December 14, 2018 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations (?) on the anniversary of your coverage of the Hanukkah Eve Extra-Tropical Cyclone….

  • Mj December 14, 2018 (7:34 pm)
    Reply

    Comcast internet out Admiral

  • erin December 14, 2018 (7:47 pm)
    Reply

    Monroe St here, power out, storm door shredded by the wind while I was at work. No internet or heat either.A lot of debris in the roads so be careful if you need to leave at all and latch your doors tight!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.