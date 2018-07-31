West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Widespread – brief for most – West Seattle power outage

July 31, 2018 2:32 pm
2:32 PM: Thanks for the tips – it’s not fully showing on the City Light map yet but we have reports of a far-flung West Seattle power outage. We have reports from Alki to Westwood. More to come.

2:40 PM: Back on already for many including us in Upper Fauntleroy. Will update as soon as we find out from SCL what this was about.

2:50 PM: According to comments, some are still out, and SCL is unreachable. (We have a message out to their media reps.)

The map now shows 444 customers out but continues to show it as many individual outages, which is not the way an outage usually would display.

3:02 PM: SCL spokesperson Hernann Ambion tells us a “relay malfunction” related to “routine maintenance” caused the short-lived outage. He says everybody’s back on but the map still shows some outages because the system read the problem as the Delridge Substation being offline when it wasn’t. He says everyone should be back on now.

3:17 PM: Couple of side notes: Your cable/wi-fi router might need a reset – we’ve seen that happen in some power outages, even short ones. Also, if you heard sirens/alarms, this triggered a lot of fire alarms and stopped elevators; you can see the evidence on the SFD real-time log (all the calls with SW addresses).

84 Replies to "UPDATE: Widespread - brief for most - West Seattle power outage"

  • freakshow July 31, 2018 (2:33 pm)
    Out on alki beach as of 2:33pm

  • Erithan July 31, 2018 (2:33 pm)
    Alaska house totally out.@@

  • Charissa Raynor July 31, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    Yes – it is out in seaview.

  • Daniel Lindsay July 31, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    You may wish to check the city light map again

  • Holli July 31, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    Yes, out in Sunrise Heights/HighPoint near Trinity Church 

  • Amanda July 31, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    Power is out on 44th Ave SW behind Husky Deli

  • Daniel July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Out here in high point.. thought it was just us.. UPDATE POWER CAME BACK

  • LG July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Power’s out at Target in Westwood village. They have generator power.

  • Cashmere July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Yep out here at 41st/Alaska. Looks like qfc building is out also

  • R July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Gosh u r quick! Just popped onto see if the WSB could fill me in! We’re out at the 53rd Ave sw between admiral and Stevens

  • Vanessa Eng July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Power is out in Highland Park too. 

  • Bw July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Power back out here in gatewood. 4300 frontenac

  • Jeanine July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Out in Puget Ridge

  • WS Observer July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    No power for me here at Fauntleroy and Alaska. 

  • Seajan July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Now back in Highland Park. Phew!

  • Sarah July 31, 2018 (2:35 pm)
    Out in Seaview, and I can’t get through to city light to report it.

  • Bonnie July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    No power on Fauntlee hills

  • Andy July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Gatewood impacted.

  • m July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Well, that was quick!!!!

  • The King July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Just came back on Fauntleroy Crest 

  • Dave Brewer July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Just came back on in N Admiral. 

  • Scott July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Power back on at 42nd and Charlestown

  • Karen July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Out at 25th and Roxbury, but just came back on

  • Leshawn Dandridge July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    Powers back on, N. Delridge!!

  • Emily July 31, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    We’re in upper Alki. It went out. And just came back on. 

  • Sd July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Back on @ Luna park area

  • Adam July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Back on in upper Fauntleroy 

  • rpo July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Back on already in Admiral.

  • Zoey Jordan Salsbury July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Happened to us. 50th and Andover. Appeared to happen to our neighbors as well, as every WiFi network nearby was gone. Back on now though! 

  • Kelsey July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Just came back on near 24th SW and Delridge. 

  • Ruka July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    It’s showing on the City Lights map now, appears to be affecting a large portion of West Seattle.

    • WSB July 31, 2018 (2:39 pm)
      No, it’s showing as a bunch of one-customer power outages,I checked again. Will talk to SCL shortly

  • Kate K July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Power back on 47th Ave SW and Genesee 

  • Mari July 31, 2018 (2:37 pm)
    Just came back in 98th and 21st ave SW 

  • Herongrrrl July 31, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    Just came back on again on Beach Drive.

  • Justin July 31, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    Just came back on in North Delridge.

  • Neighbor July 31, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    Power out in Highland Park. Just called PSE and they said there were no reports yet. But my husband saw multiple street light outages in our neighborhood so I think it’s not just us. I hope it’s resolved soon. Was there an accident or something?

    • Steve July 31, 2018 (2:43 pm)
      Highland Park is SCL area, isnt’ it?  At least our part is.  But it’s back on.

  • Lamont July 31, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    seems to be back

  • Daniel Sánchez July 31, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    I am at the Highpoint Dental Clinic, and the power just came back on. I hope it stays on!

  • Sophia July 31, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    It’s back on in the restaurant I’m in

  • Gracie July 31, 2018 (2:39 pm)
    I’m in the 16th Ave SW area and By Holden and my power just went off about 10 minutes ago and now as I finish typing it’s now just came back on. 

  • just wondering July 31, 2018 (2:39 pm)
    power back on at top of Charlestown hill

  • amy July 31, 2018 (2:39 pm)
    thank you! Were out in gatewood. Does any neighborhood in WS have power? Wondering if there’s  a coffee shop or something to get some work done. 

  • patt July 31, 2018 (2:40 pm)
    Back on just south of the junction, Alaska Junction

  • EH July 31, 2018 (2:40 pm)
    Power just back on in Fairmount Park neighborhood. Hope it stays on!

  • Brontosaurus July 31, 2018 (2:41 pm)
    I would be interested to hear the cause as power outages aren’t usually so widespread.

    • WSB July 31, 2018 (2:43 pm)
      Yes, I’ll be calling SCL contact momentarily.

      • sam-c July 31, 2018 (2:48 pm)
        Thanks for getting us curious West Seattle-ites all the info        

      • Karen July 31, 2018 (2:53 pm)
         I would be interested to know why their phone system wasn’t working. When ours went out I tried to call and the  call would not go through. Both the regular line and the recorded outage line gave me this number is not available message

        • WSB July 31, 2018 (3:07 pm)
          I’ll send the SCL media person a followup question but I did get through to their # on first try (albeit voice mail) so I wonder if it might have been overload from what was possibly thousands of people trying to call.

          • MikeRussellFoto July 31, 2018 (3:34 pm)

            My wife had the same experience. First few tries calling SCL just got a busy signal. Eventually got it to ring/answer just before power came back on.We happened to have just gotten our smart meters installed today, so at first we thought it wasw something related to those. Does make me wonder how many other folks got their meters upgraded today and if there was any connection. Or if it really was just a coincidence.

  • TSR July 31, 2018 (2:41 pm)
    Back on at 39th and Manning.

  • ll July 31, 2018 (2:41 pm)
    Went out by the ws high school for a few minutes but back on now.

  • Ernie July 31, 2018 (2:41 pm)
    I tried calling SCL but their phones are down. Maybe that’s why there is nothing on the map. 

  • CH July 31, 2018 (2:41 pm)
    Our power just came back on but was out for about 5 minutes. What the heck!? At 26th  Ave SW & SW Dakota

  • Seaview July 31, 2018 (2:42 pm)
    Back on here

  • Elizabeth July 31, 2018 (2:42 pm)
    Still off on Holden between 41st & California!

  • Robin Lynn Sinner July 31, 2018 (2:44 pm)
    Could  it be the installation  of remote  meters? Got a notice it was happening  today 

    • WSB July 31, 2018 (2:49 pm)
      We are due for that shortly but it’s been happening in many places pretty much daily and nothing unusual about today that I know of. I’ve paged the on-duty SCL media person and we’ll of course update when we find out more.

  • JC July 31, 2018 (2:44 pm)
    Also cable is out in most of Arbor Heights as well. 

    • Aly July 31, 2018 (3:03 pm)
      I’m in Arbor Heights. Still have cable and power. 

  • Rebekah July 31, 2018 (2:44 pm)
    Was off when I came into Target, but it’s back on now. 

  • sam-c July 31, 2018 (2:44 pm)
    wow, that really was far flung!! that’s crazy    

  • daleb July 31, 2018 (2:46 pm)
    Power still out at 36th and Juneau. My Centurylink connection still works due to their battery backup system (and my UPS keeping my other network gear alive) 

  • Lola July 31, 2018 (2:50 pm)
    Power off/on on Genesse hill. Now to get all the clocks back on the correct time! 

  • Toni W July 31, 2018 (2:54 pm)
    Pigeon Point was out for a few minutes, but now seems to be on again (reports from 20th/21st/22nd) 

  • H July 31, 2018 (2:55 pm)
    I’m in north Westwood and had a brief outage, but not my neighbors. For the past 10 min I could hear a steady stream of sirens not far away and definitely smelled an unusual burning smell in the air. And you’re so quick WSB!

  • clinker July 31, 2018 (2:56 pm)
    First outage in 9 years at Charlestown and California. About 5 minutes.

  • Belv July 31, 2018 (2:57 pm)
    Is comcast out too? My router is stuck. Thanks for any tips (Belvedere area)

  • Tony July 31, 2018 (2:59 pm)
    out now at 16th and SW orchard

    • WSB July 31, 2018 (3:06 pm)
      SCL spokesperson says everybody should be back on so if you’re NOT – please keep trying to call them.

  • Brontosaurus July 31, 2018 (3:01 pm)
    I thought it might be installation of the new meters, but we were told we would receive notice of when it was going to happen, and we haven’t received any yet. 

    • Eric L July 31, 2018 (3:34 pm)
      We ironically did get ours changed out this morning as well(on alki), so we ended up with two short “outages”.  They made an automated call last week and did knock on the door before switching it out.

  • patt July 31, 2018 (3:10 pm)
     FYI if anyone has an oxygen compressor etc for themselves or loved one you can register with City Light (plus a doctors note) to make sure that your building or house is hooked up for power  during any long term Power outages asap. 

  • just wondering July 31, 2018 (3:23 pm)
    Russians practicing maybe? ;)

  • Senior July 31, 2018 (3:32 pm)
    Patt thank you for the information, when I called when the power went out the snippy woman, said nothing she could do or would do and to call 911 if I needed help with my o2 and promptly hung up

  • Ladyatshellstation July 31, 2018 (3:39 pm)
    Our power went out for about 10 minutes, shortly after being home from work only a block away I have a notice stating that our meters were upgraded to smart meters 

  • waikikigirl July 31, 2018 (3:42 pm)
    OMG I can’t believe it…78 comments in just little over an hour on this power outage…amazing.

    • WSB July 31, 2018 (4:11 pm)
      Power outage comments tend to be informational and we greatly appreciate that.
      (Added: All-time record was for one almost five years ago:
      https://westseattleblog.com/2013/12/west-seattle-power-outage-2/ )

      Without comments (also texts, e-mails, tweets) from people saying their location, for example, we wouldn’t have known the scope of this, as the map displayed such an odd pattern – usually even a big (thousands of people) outage would just have one “marker” and then a sizable shaded area.

  • Graciano July 31, 2018 (3:54 pm)
    They do make back up generators…, When the power goes out, The auto transfer switches to Generator power.
    This would have helped Chicken Little.:D

  • Babs July 31, 2018 (3:55 pm)
    Interesting. Short outage but how much did this cost? The impact to residents, business, and City resources. Most of all – I hope the City and power company Do a lesson learned session from this – because what if power was still out ALL over West Seattle.

  • DaveB July 31, 2018 (4:09 pm)
    Da.

