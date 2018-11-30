West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

UPDATE: Power problems in West Seattle; 3,000+ customers out for an hour and a half

November 30, 2018 9:04 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

9:04 PM: For some it flickered – others are out. Nothing on the SCL map yet. More info to come…

9:12 PM: Now on the outage map: 3,000+ homes/businesses.

9:22 PM: Unofficial suspicions point to the Delridge Substation, source of several problems this year and one just a week ago. There’s a ‘wires down’ call near there.

9:32 PM: Our photographer went to 26th/Juneau to check on that “wires down” report. So far no wires found down, per emergency crews. City Light says on Twitter that they think a “cable” is to blame and that power should be back “soon.” If you have to drive, note that some lights are out – that means it’s a four-way stop.

9:59 PM: SCL has updated the cause to “equipment failure.” Though the current “restoration estimate” is just before midnight, keep in mind that those are just guesses and it could be sooner … or later. Please let us know (comment, or text 206-293-6302) when you’re back on – our HQ only had flickers so we won’t know when the outage ends otherwise, and the SCL map has something of a lag … thank you. Meantime, some backstory – that widespread “momentary” outage last Friday night, also traced to the Delridge Substation, was also around 9 pm. We followed up with City Light on Monday and they thought it might have been a branch hitting a line, but they weren’t sure; they did explain that a “boom” heard that night was the sound of “breakers opening.” (As you can see in comments, many reported hearing “booms” again tonight.)

10:35 PM: Thanks for the texts! Sounds like at least some have power back.

10:49 PM: The SCL map has now updated to show all but a handful of customers are back on.

133 Replies to "UPDATE: Power problems in West Seattle; 3,000+ customers out for an hour and a half"

  • David November 30, 2018 (9:06 pm)
    Lights flickered and then we heard a boom!   We live close to the steel mill.

    • Becca November 30, 2018 (9:08 pm)
      We heard the boom in the alaska junction area

    • Matt November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
      Same here! Lights flickered a couple of times and a boom. Briefly heard police sirens as well. Not sure if they are connected..

    • Sara November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
      Same, light flicker first then a big boom, but three times! The third time everything went out for a split second, reset the modems and all. We’re near the overpass. So weird!

    • Marie November 30, 2018 (9:39 pm)
      I heard all 3 booms (and split second outages right after each) all the way down here in High Point.

    • Tony Eder November 30, 2018 (10:37 pm)
      Lights back on 34th ave s and henderson

  • Deb November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    We’re had two surges and flickers with two loud sounds down the block but the power is on.  

  • Winn November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    We had three flickers, spread out over a minute or two, each followed by a distant boom (Belvedere/Hinds)

    • Heather November 30, 2018 (9:38 pm)
      Exact same thing at 36th and Edmunds. 

  • Gillian Ehrlich November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    We’re up on Pigeon Point north Delridge & just had 2 flickers each followed by a big dull boom. Lights are all working now though. 

  • Tony November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    And now there are sirens…

  • Swede. November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    In Seaview we got a few hick ups and saw a bright flash. @ 44th/Juneau. 

  • Jen November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    Mine is out, 35th and Barton

    • Anita E. November 30, 2018 (9:38 pm)
      Tht s where i live off of 35th ace. S.W

  • Anonymous November 30, 2018 (9:07 pm)
    3 loud booms in North Delridge.

  • KM November 30, 2018 (9:08 pm)
    Two short outages (like last week) but we’ve been on for several minutes on this third one.

  • Alison November 30, 2018 (9:08 pm)
    Flickered twice on Avalon, each time followed by a muffled boom. Don’t know if they’re related.

  • Danyel November 30, 2018 (9:08 pm)
    Westwood is out!

  • Michael Taylor-Judd November 30, 2018 (9:08 pm)
    Felt and sounded exactly the same as last time here in North Delridge, except there were three booms in succession instead of just one… And wasn’t it raining hard last time, too? Could it be water leaking into an electrical vault?

    • Tony November 30, 2018 (9:49 pm)
      All wiring, splices in vaults are waterproof. We find them filled to the top with groundwater in the winter, have to pump them out to work in them. The wires that fail are usually 11,500 Volts. Thank a linesman/wireman for keeping the lights on……Be safe. 

  • Bill November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Lights out in the Westwood area.

  • Gillian Ehrlich November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    We’re up on pigeon point North Delridge & has 2 flickers each followed by a big dull boom. All the lights are on now though. Think this was a transformer? Or at the mill? 

  • Kenneth November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Power out east of 35th at Roxbury.  Lights are on north of 35th

  • Cecelia November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Puget Ridge first flicker proceeded by flash outside.  Assumed it was lightening.Still have power though.

    • Peg November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
      Power out all around Roxbury 28th – 35th in our North Highline pocket.

  • Jamie November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Lights flickered twice and then went out and are still out by Westwood 

  • wsweatherguy November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    We live up by the Charlestown water tank.  We had three flickers, a few minutes apart, and each was followed by a distant “boom”.  Assuming it’s a speed of sound thing.  Not sure what direction the booms came from.

  • Eileen November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Same in Genessee Hill. I hope my computer/tv survives these surges. Ugh.

  • Kevin November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Thank you for posting this. We just had some electrical work done and was worried it was just us. We saw two flickers and power seems to be normal again.

  • Sue H November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    I live in the Junction and my lights were flickering several times significantly, rebooting my cable box each time. Everything is normal for now.

  • Scott November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    Flickered 3 times on Alki.

  • AH November 30, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    In Arbor Heights, it went off, back on, off, back on then permanently off.

  • Lorraine November 30, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    Called SCL- 3k are our but it should be up by 4am. 

  • Arlene Roth November 30, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    Out in parts of Gatewood. Similar to what happened about a week ago, but that was only for a minute or two. What’s going on? Let’s hope our utility companies can handle power outages in bad weather, let alone on a normal autumm day!

  • Sarah November 30, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    Lights flickered on and off about 3 times. On alki

  • Betsy November 30, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    Transformer blew at Delridge substation with a huge pinkish flash. One of the street transformers blew up right over our car, raining sparks down on us. Terrifying. The third one went as we were in our way past the substation. 

    • Nichole November 30, 2018 (9:43 pm)
      Glad to hear that you didn’t get hit by anything and everyone is ok. How scary and lucky you must feel!

  • Y November 30, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    Heard the boom, then light flickered right after the boom.it repeated 3 timesin North Delridge 

  • Zach November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    Gatewood. Power went on and off 2 times in about a minute. 3rd time power stayed off.

  • Robert Burns November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    All power out on 8800 block of 30th SW.Out then on in 5 seconds, short delay then out in 5 seconds, then a moment later out and …

  • Sully November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    Arbor Heights out as well. Power went off, on, off, on the offffor good. I assume the substation has an issue

  • Ronnie November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    I heard two very loud bangs about 30 seconds apart. I am at Brandon & Delridge and it sounded like it was right outside. I thought it was lightning, because the lights flickered immediately before the boom both times. My internet and cable went out for a couple of minutes and then everything went back to normal.  At some point I heard people screaming and yelling, sounded like it was coming from around the Delridge library.Weirdest thing ever.  Can’t wait to find out what it was. 

  • Rod November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    The power on our block (34th between Webster and Holden) flickered briefly twice then went out. 

  • Sarah November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    Live by library heard 2 or 3 booms and power flickered.

  • CR November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    We heard a couple of “bangs” at 36th and Dawson that I thought sounded like fireworks.  Lights flickered and internet dropped off for a bit.

  • KJ November 30, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    Cops are on the scene. Live one block away. We have power but Roxbury Safeway and that area is out. My mom lives over there.

  • Winn November 30, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    We had three separate flickers spread out over a minute or two, each followed by a distant boom (near Belvidere/Hinds)

  • Shane November 30, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    24th and Holden is out after two very short flickers

  • Pamela Ford November 30, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    Flickering here in Morgan Junction also saw bright flash outside.

  • Carl November 30, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    Out twice for a few seconds then a third time it stayed out. East of 35 seems to be all out.

  • Dhg November 30, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    Power out in fauntleroy

  • Sd November 30, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    Out at Arbor heights, other side of the street has power though… 

  • James November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    35th and Roxbury, we’re out too

  • Susan Dec November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    We just heard 3 transformers blow at the power station (or whatever it is)  on 26th and Juneau. We live a block away. 

  • Carmel Slee November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    We are out in Fauntleroy

  • trickycoolj November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    Three surges on the south side of High Point (Sylvan/Morgan).  Our block is usually linked up with the grid with Home Depot.

  • Martin November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    Cable is out but power is on near Chief Sealth HS. 

  • Chris November 30, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    35th & Thistle. Power, but no Comcast

  • CoCo November 30, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    I’m hiding in the closet

    • Puff November 30, 2018 (9:56 pm)
      Hang in there buddy!

  • Westy since 92 November 30, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    Candle power only north of Fauntleroy Park.

  • Charlie November 30, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    At Trenton and 25th, lights flickered and cable rebooted. Lights are on, but darkness to the west. 

  • Robin November 30, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    Two small off and on’s followed by a complete outage. 104th and 32nd. 

  • Julie November 30, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    We were watching a movie, so we didn’t hear the boom, but it did flicker a couple times before going out. 31st & SW Holden. SCL says more than 3k homes affected.

  • n7oep November 30, 2018 (9:15 pm)
    3 Booms, about 20 seconds apart. Each time the lights went out for 1 second just before the booms. Delridge and Brandon. Scanner traffic says lights out in several areas. Booms sounded like they came from substation at 26th and Juneau.

  • Rene November 30, 2018 (9:15 pm)
    3 flickers and booms in Admiral/Belvidere area. We still have electricity.

  • Norad November 30, 2018 (9:15 pm)
    Lights and computer monitor turned off twice in the span of a minute. Glad I bought a surge protector after last week’s power problems.

  • Sharon November 30, 2018 (9:15 pm)
    3 very loud booms, Delridge and Juneau area, flickers but no outage – my dog is terrified.  

  • BCdelridge November 30, 2018 (9:16 pm)
    Looking south-Southwest from east of delridge, saw 3 flashes with associated booms.. probabaly a few transformers failed

  • Tim November 30, 2018 (9:17 pm)
    Me and my brother were out on the back deck looking south east toward the junction. Saw the sky light up with a flicker of our power and a single boom shortly after. Figured lightning..could be wrong.. Over on charlestown and 52nd

  • Gerry November 30, 2018 (9:17 pm)
    Genesee.  Two flickers, two booms, still have power.

  • Rochelle Jackson November 30, 2018 (9:17 pm)
    Some Internet severely impacted, as well.

  • Maia November 30, 2018 (9:18 pm)
    Been out for a bit on 35th and Austin. 

  • ken November 30, 2018 (9:18 pm)
    lights r out in Fauntlee hills went on and off twice , third time completely out now 10-15 mins

  • Adrienne Dewey November 30, 2018 (9:18 pm)
    Two power down flickers and then fully out here at 39th & Henderson 

  • Keri s November 30, 2018 (9:18 pm)
    Highpoint, three flickers then booms. Power but no phone lines

  • Kalo November 30, 2018 (9:18 pm)
    Harbor Ave had a brief flicker. Sounded like our circuit breaker switched off then back on. Only cable TV affected.

  • Manya November 30, 2018 (9:19 pm)
    Near Home Depot and EC Hughes playfield and power is still out. After three flickers. 

  • Stacy November 30, 2018 (9:19 pm)
    we had two surges at Charleston and Cali, but power on.  Heard a boom too earlier.

  • EJ November 30, 2018 (9:19 pm)
    I see a “wires down” open 911 call at 26th & SW Juneau… 

  • Kaitlin Skilton November 30, 2018 (9:20 pm)
    Lights flickering in the Delridge neighborhood as well. We also heard some strange booms and sirens shortly after.

  • Susan November 30, 2018 (9:20 pm)
    The fire dept has arrived at the power station on Juneau and 26th.

  • Shauna November 30, 2018 (9:20 pm)
    Gatewood area flickered and lost cable for 15 minutes. 

  • KJ November 30, 2018 (9:21 pm)
    It’s the substation at 26th and Juneau. Police are there.

  • Judith A Waleryszak November 30, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    Power out 29th & Holden west side  of street only from Holden to Myrtle

  • Sara November 30, 2018 (9:26 pm)
    I find the infrastructure for our power system in West Seattle to be a joke. I lived in a different neighborhood in Seattle for 6 years and I can recall 6 times when the power went out. I’ve been in WS for not quite two years and it’s gone out at least 6 times. It makes no sense and it needs to be fixed and made reliable. 

    • Anita E. November 30, 2018 (9:51 pm)
      I know right. It’s rediculous. 

    • Seattlite November 30, 2018 (11:20 pm)
      I’ve lived in WS (Admiral and Seaview areas) all my life and not one power outage that I can recall. It seems the power outages coincide with the massive overdevelopment that has taken place in WS over the past ten or so years.  And, like you stated the infrastructure does not match the overdevelopment. I noticed my lights flickering at least two hours before the outage…strange.

  • DH November 30, 2018 (9:26 pm)
    Still dark on the NW corner of Holden & Delridge :)

  • Bee November 30, 2018 (9:26 pm)
    My grandfather worked for PSE. He told me when I was a kid that a transformer will try to reboot itself twice before going down if it experienced a surge or issue. We had the power go down twice and I knew the 3rd time it wouldn’t come back on. Seems like it happen at the exact same time as last Friday.

  • HP November 30, 2018 (9:28 pm)
    In North Delridge. The power has been flickering. It’s is getting cold, very cold. I feeling overwhelmed with sadness. I can’t remember the feeling of happiness. 

  • NorthAdmiralGuuy November 30, 2018 (9:31 pm)
    Once again lights flickered and off for a minute at LA Fitness.

  • Roxhill November 30, 2018 (9:33 pm)
    We have NO POWER here at 27th and Roxbury :/

  • Steve November 30, 2018 (9:33 pm)
    Thankfully it wasn’t an earthquake.  Power on still after three flickers on Beach Drive.  Cable box was not happy. 

  • rpo November 30, 2018 (9:35 pm)
    Out in North Admiral after a couple flickers. Been 35 minutes now. 

  • Gillian Ehrlich November 30, 2018 (9:36 pm)
    Where is the delridge substation?

    • WSB November 30, 2018 (10:31 pm)
      A little west of 26th and Juneau.

  • Shadow November 30, 2018 (9:38 pm)
    We’re still out at 3700 block of Austin. Had the same three flicker experience with last flicker all off, about 40 min now. 

  • Ted November 30, 2018 (9:41 pm)
    30 minutes and power still out on Delridge & Kenyon. Didn’t hear any booms in my apartment, but definitely had the three brief power flickers before it went full dark. Guess now’s as good a time as any to get the fireplace going

  • Alexander November 30, 2018 (9:42 pm)
    The lights flickered twice and then the power went out completely at 35th. We also heard sirens and a little bit of a boom. It’s confusing and I’m afraid of the dark. I hope the power is back on soon.

  • Kc November 30, 2018 (9:44 pm)
    Fauntleroy down by the Kennywe got power On never went out 

  • ss November 30, 2018 (9:46 pm)
    Our powers still out too – 30th and Roxbury. Only thing keeping me sane are my battery powered Christmas lights. Was looking forward to a Friday night in watching bad TV! Fingers crossed the power comes back on soon so I can finish my tv show!

  • David November 30, 2018 (9:50 pm)
    Lights dipped for a split second then a boom about 7 seconds later. Got it recorded on Nest security cameras. 44th/Charlestown 

  • Tony November 30, 2018 (9:51 pm)
    Power on at Youngstown Flats in North Delridge. 

  • ... November 30, 2018 (9:54 pm)
    Why is Seattle’s electrical grid trash? 

  • Bradley November 30, 2018 (9:57 pm)
    Westwood Village QFC has full power and is open, but everything else there, including Target, is black. Roxbury Safeway only has emergency lighting; not sure if they’re open or not. Saw customers coming out with groceries but no one going in and workers at the door.

  • Quinlyn November 30, 2018 (10:03 pm)
    The Safeway by White center is out. Three booms and flickers off of Brandon and Delridge still have power though.

  • Lola November 30, 2018 (10:04 pm)
    3,000 customers without power. Car hit a pole down by 26 and Henderson.

    • WSB November 30, 2018 (10:14 pm)
      26th doesn’t cross Henderson and there’s been no MVI response. Did you see a crash on 26th somewhere? SCL attributes this to equipment failure.

  • soaringcam November 30, 2018 (10:07 pm)
    Nice and quite. Thinking about moving to the county and going to eat a lot of peaches 

  • Charlie November 30, 2018 (10:12 pm)
    HP, I think many people have felt similarly when horrible things happen in their lives: the death of a parent, sibling, or pet, for instance, or the election of a…I won’t get political, but you know what I am thinking. And, while it’s a cliche, this is the most miserable time of the year for many people. Try to do small things that you have enjoyed in the past and that don’t require power. If you feel deeply depressed, please consider getting help. Depression sucks, but it’s quite common. 

  • Beana November 30, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    I’m a spoiled cat that lives on Austin in Gatewood, the power has been out for an hour, but I’m fine, purring away next to a gas fire place licking the cream from my face after cleaning up an Ala Mode pie plate my peoples had on the coffee table. Stay warm humans!

    • Anne November 30, 2018 (10:42 pm)
      Smart cat! Living the good life. 

  • lisa November 30, 2018 (10:33 pm)
    Back on!  Just south of High Point.

  • Sd November 30, 2018 (10:33 pm)
    Power back @ Arbor heights

  • Ryan November 30, 2018 (10:34 pm)
    Power now back at 32nd and Kenyon  

  • Arbir heights November 30, 2018 (10:34 pm)
    Power back on in arbor Heights. 

  • Matt November 30, 2018 (10:34 pm)
    Power just came back on in Arbor Heights.

  • BigJer November 30, 2018 (10:35 pm)
    We’re back on @ Barton & Henderson!!!

  • Cass November 30, 2018 (10:35 pm)
    Power just came back near 34th SW and SW Roxbury.  It seems to be flickering a little, so we’ll see if it sticks.

  • Holli Margell November 30, 2018 (10:36 pm)
    Power back up in Sunrise Heights area after about 1.5hrs out.

  • Betsy Plunkett November 30, 2018 (10:36 pm)
    Back on at 34th and Cloverdale

  • Lu November 30, 2018 (10:37 pm)
    Back on near Home Depot!

  • 49Hudson November 30, 2018 (10:37 pm)
    Power just kicked back on in Roxbury Heights.

  • Joshua's mom November 30, 2018 (10:37 pm)
    Power back 29th & Holden @ 10:32 and seems to be staying on 

  • Heidi November 30, 2018 (10:38 pm)
    Power is back on at 35th near fire station …thankfully…cat has been no help; MIA the whole time…coincidence?…

  • Ken November 30, 2018 (10:50 pm)
    Power back on in Fauntlee hills about 15 mins ago

  • Bradley November 30, 2018 (10:57 pm)
    Power back on in Arbor Heights.

  • Alexander November 30, 2018 (11:04 pm)
    Power came back on about 15 minutes ago on 35th and barton. All is well.

