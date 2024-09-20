FOLLOWUP: Numbers from SW Trenton, Myers Way encampment ‘resolutions’

a href=”https://westseattleblog-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2024/09/IMG_5770-e1726894039338.jpg”> (Myers Way, Thursday evening, post-resolution)

“Resolution” is the word the city currently uses rather than “sweep”; workers from multiple departments resolved two RV-dominated encampments in West Seattle this week, so we followed up for the statistics that are usually available afterward. We requested and received this information from the mayor’s office, to which the Unified Care Team reports:

SW Trenton north of Westwood Village, cleared on Wednesday (September 18):

-35 people were contacted (over three weeks – they weren’t all living at the site); 7 accepted offers of shelter; 6 RVs and 3 vehicles were at the site, 3 towed; 4,200 pounds of debris removed

Myers Way near the Joint Training Facility, cleared on Thursday (September 19):

-11 people were contacted; 2 accepted offers of shelter; 18 RVs and vehicles were at the site, 2 towed; 11,400 pounds of debris removed