GOODBYE, 2025: This year’s most-commented WSB stories

Every year, this is our only “year in review” story – the 10 WSB stories with the most comments during the year. And as we note each year, that doesn’t mean they were the most important, or most read, stories; the comment totals just happen to be a quantifiable component in our publishing system. With hours left to go in 2025, here are this year’s top 10:
#10 – WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL OPPONENTS NOT GIVING UP
January 7, 2025 – 124 comments
#9 – POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS MAN OUTSIDE SOUTHWEST PRECINCT
March 19, 2025 – 132 comments
#8 – KATIE WILSON HOLDS LEAD IN MAYOR’S RACE, ONE WEEK AFTER VOTING ENDED
November 11, 2025 – 133 comments
#7 – 100+ SHOTS FIRED IN NORTH DELRIDGE
March 30, 2025 – 134 comments
#6 – SCUFFLE OVER SIGN IN THE JUNCTION
October 13, 2025 – 135 comments
#5. – 2+-HOUR CENTURYLINK OUTAGE IN WEST SEATTLE AND BEYOND
June 19, 2025 – 142 comments
#4 – LIGHT-RAIL OPPONENTS’ ‘RETHINK THE LINK’ FORUM
January 25, 2025 – 154 comments
#3 – $2 MILLION SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY IN 90 SECONDS AT MENASHE JEWELERS
August 17, 2025 – 170 comments
#2 – BEL GATTO CLOSES AFTER LESS THAN A YEAR
January 6, 2025 – 180 comments
#1 – SDOT GOING AHEAD WITH REMOVAL OF DOWNHILL DRIVING LANE ON HIGHLAND PARK WAY HILL
March 5, 2025 – 183 comments
