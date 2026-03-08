WEEK AHEAD: Pipes, drums, pubs (mostly) in The Junction next Friday night

(Photo courtesy Cascadia Pipe Band)

That’s the Cascadia Pipe Band, who you’ll likely see – and hear! – if you’re in The Junction next Friday night, March 13 (plus one Admiral stop). They’re planning a West Seattle Pub Crawl, starting at 5:30 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW) and wandering The Junction until heading to The Benbow Room in Admiral to end the night. Their announcement explains it’s more about performing than drinking:

Cascadia Pipe Band, a local Scottish pipes and drums band, will be doing a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl–style performance through the West Seattle Junction and into the Admiral District on Friday, March 13. Throughout the evening, the band will rotate through several participating bars and restaurants, playing short, high-energy sets to bring some festive spirit, foot traffic, and excitement to the neighborhood. Cascadia performs at community events, parades, and competitions throughout the Seattle area, and events like this help the band raise funds to travel to Scotland to compete in the World Pipe Band Championships. We tied for 6th place last year! It should be a lively way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend while supporting local businesses and bringing a little bagpipe cheer to West Seattle.

You’re invited to join them, for one stop or all – kilt, pipes, and/or drum not required.