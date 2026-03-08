CRIME WATCH: Shooting victim shows up at hospital, reportedly shot on Alki

SPD says a shooting victim who showed up at Harborview Medical Center early Saturday was apparently shot on Alki. Police converged on the hospital around 3:40 am Saturday after getting word the 24-year-old had walked in with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

(SPD photo, police outside Harborview early Saturday)

They couldn’t talk to the victim, who was rushed into surgery, but they found and stopped the car that had dropped him off. The two men inside said the shooting happened during a gathering at 57th/Alki and that they didn’t know the person who they said walked up and shot the victim. They said they put the victim into their car and drove to the hospital. The police summary has no description of the shooter, only that they were in a “white car” that left inn “an unknown direction.” After hearing all this police say, officers went to the beach and found “evidence.” If you have any information, the incident # is 2026-63655. That’s the second night in a row with a violent incident on Alki, after this Thursday night robbery/assault.