West Seattle Kiwanis Club, A Cleaner Alki dig in to help Summit Atlas garden grow

(WSB photos)

With spring less than two weeks away, garden prep work is top of mind for many people – including high-school students at Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights. They’re launching the second year for the school’s giving garden, created by AP Environmental Science students last school year:

Mondays are club days in the afternoon study-hall period, and that’s why the Gardening Club was out at work on the southwest side of the campus, with two special visitors:

At center is Denis Sapiro from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle and at left is Erik Bell from A Cleaner Alki. Denis was there to present a $100 grant to the club, which is working to raise $500 to support its work this year; Erik brought tools from his legendary cleanup operation, including a weeding tool that was in use in a very special section of the garden:

That’s “Jenny’s Garden,” we were told, named for a classmate who died. It’ll be filled with purple flowers, because that was Jenny’s favorite color. The rest of the garden,upslope from this section, will be focused on produce to be donated to local food banks; the students, advised by Ms. Wilk, are raising seedlings including peas, tomatoes, and cabbage.