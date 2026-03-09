Yes, it all adds up! Local students organizing first-ever West Seattle Math Competition

By students, for students! This spring, the first-ever West Seattle Math Competition will challenge middle-schoolers to test their skills. An organizer’s parent asked us to share this announcement – if there’s a middle-school student in your household, be sure they’ve heard about this, because signups are happening now!

West Seattle Math Competition is a small group of middle school students who have been competing in the Math Counts competition throughout their middle school careers – and they have decided to put together their own math competition! They have designed their own website and have written all of the problems themselves. It is very impressive what they have done and myself and the other parents involved are very proud of them.

The competition is put together BY middle school students and is FOR middle school students. The competition will be held at the Admiral HUB in West Seattle (the old Admiral Church building) from 12 PM to 5 PM on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Registration is OPEN and will close on April 18, 2026. This event is for ALL middle school students grades 6-8. Kids can sign up individually or as teams of 2 to 4. If you check out their website, there is a ton of information about signing up, how the competition is structured, as well as sample problems within the Registration tab.