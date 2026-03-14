WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 32 notes!

(Friday photo by Jeff Johnson)

Happy Saturday! It’s still just a bit above freezing as we start the day, but the forecast calls for some sun and a high in the 40s. Our notes for today/tonight are as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Final weekend! Find times and locations for nearby cookie booths using the search tool here.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Get a calming start to your weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

GET IT FIXED! Need help repairing something? Bring it to the fieldhouse at Steve Cox Memorial Park (9:30 am-12:30 pm) for today’s repair event – details in our calendar listing. (1321 SW 102nd, White Center)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends, sing to classics and enjoy a breakfast buffet at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), ticket link in our calendar listing.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! St. Patrick’s Day sale continues today. North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

STORY TIME AND CRAFTS: For the kids! 10 am at Highland Park Corner Store. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

DAHLIA TUBER SALE: 10 am-3 pm sale. (4557 51st Place SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

VILLAGE GREEN OPEN HOUSE: Learn about senior living at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) by visiting during today’s open house, 10:30 am-noon.

FREE WRITING GROUP CANCELED: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group will NOT meet today.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open for community visitors on Saturdays, noon-3 pm. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

‘CHAOS NO MORE’ WORKSHOP: 1 pm, get ready for spring cleaning! Workshop at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Special event today: “St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Join us for mystical wine, corned beef and colcannon!”

DROP-IN SEED PLANTING: 1-2:30 pm today and tomorrow for members of the Growing Gardeners Club at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CABI SHOWCASE: Fashion at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California sW), 2 pm.

LEARN ABOUT PREPAREDNESS VOLUNTEERING: Neighborhood Emergency Hubs are where you’d go in case of catastrophe – and they run on volunteer power. 2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), come learn how to be part of yours.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

‘ROOTED IN WHITE CENTER‘: At its new White Center HUB (8th SW and SW 108th), the White Center Community Development Association hosts the first official screening of its new documentary, 6:45 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Travis Bear and Friends with acoustic music including Celtic sounds and fiddling. Free, all ages.

RANGER AND THE RE-ARRANGERS Live at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm, with “Hot Club Swing“ – get tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE MEAD CENTER: 7 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), The She-Shandies, perform a special St. Patrick’s Day show. No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Irish Fest 3 at Tim’s in White Center, 7 pm. $10 cover. (16th SW & SW 98th)

NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: “Music for the Soul” concert, 8 pm at Holy Rosary Church (42nd SW and SW Genesee), presenting “epic and uplifting pieces,” including two by Northwest composers. Tickets at the door.

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM with the tunes tonight. (4547 California SW)

SKATE PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Want to sing? Karaoke with Rone starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, where listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!