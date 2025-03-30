West Seattle, Washington

30 Sunday

49℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in North Delridge

March 30, 2025 9:17 pm
|      25 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news

9:17 PM: Police tell dispatch they are finding “shell casings all over” the 5200 block of 26th SW, after dozens of 911 calls reporting gunfire. No word of injuries or damage so far. Police are closing parts of 26th and Brandon in the area while they investigate.

9:21 PM: Police have now heard from a resident reporting some kind of bullet damage on 25th SW, and one officer told dispatch this may have followed a “large group attending some kind of vigil.” … A second residence and a vehicle are reported to have bullet damage too.

Share This

25 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in North Delridge"

  • Frank March 30, 2025 (9:20 pm)
    Reply

    We are blocks from it. It sounded like a firework show. This is awful

  • Savannah March 30, 2025 (9:25 pm)
    Reply

    We heard rounds and round blasted next to our house. Must have been an automatic weapon. Just blasted through! 

  • AMart March 30, 2025 (9:27 pm)
    Reply

    We’re all the way up by Alaska and Fauntleroy and could hear the whole thing. We also thought it was fireworks at first!

  • N delridge res March 30, 2025 (9:28 pm)
    Reply

    Over half a mile away and massive massive amount of shots. Also thought it was fireworks due to the sheer volume of individual blasts. 

  • Joan March 30, 2025 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    I heard it too and called it in. Hope they catch some participants.

  • Brett March 30, 2025 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    It sounded like an explosive followed by many gun shots 

  • Aaron March 30, 2025 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    That was the most gunshots I’ve ever heard in such a short time. 

  • CR March 30, 2025 (9:31 pm)
    Reply

    Were close to 16th and Brandon and a gun shot pierced through the wall of my daughter’s room.

    • SnakeHill March 30, 2025 (9:55 pm)
      Reply

      Is this a typo? Did you mean 26th and Brandon?

    • Katrina March 30, 2025 (10:03 pm)
      Reply

      26th and Brandon? We must be neighbors. We’re on Brandon at 26th. Three bullets pierced our camper. How terrifying that it went into your daughter’s room. 

  • Jenava Sexton March 30, 2025 (9:32 pm)
    Reply

    A vigil at night in a park? 🤔 nah.

  • Down the street March 30, 2025 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    At first I thought maybe fireworks because there were bursts of so very many, but quickly realized I was wrong. The gunfight actually lasted long enough and sounded so close, I took shelter sitting on the floor of an interior bathroom. We unfortunately hear gunshots fairly regularly,  but NEVER like that. That was insane and scary. WTF.

  • Derek March 30, 2025 (9:34 pm)
    Reply

    Gang culture is rooted in social inequality and poverty. Like homelessness, healthcare, etc. Fix the social gaps and you can largely correct a LOT of crime

  • West Seattle Neighbor March 30, 2025 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    I’m only 3 blocks away. Definitely sounded like a submachine gun of some type and then some single shots after that. 60+ shots. Worst one I have heard yet from this area. All the dogs were going nuts in the neighborhood. And it’s not even summer yet 🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Kayo March 30, 2025 (9:36 pm)
    Reply

    I had to tell my kids to run and hide in our basement. It was terrifying. We are about 4 blocks away but it sounded like a gun battle right outside. Dozens and dozens of shots. Single and rapid fire. Awful. 

  • Alki resident March 30, 2025 (9:36 pm)
    Reply

    It’s always on Brandon and has been for years.,When will police do something? 

  • Joone March 30, 2025 (9:38 pm)
    Reply

    We are a ways away on Genesee Hill at 36th SW and could hear the shots from inside our house. Many, many shots were fired from what sounded like different firearms. 

  • Rod March 30, 2025 (9:38 pm)
    Reply

    I was on the phone with 911 as the shots were still going on.Automatic weapons were involved judging by the speed and amount of shots I heard per second. Hopefully, reporting it early helps. 

  • Anne March 30, 2025 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    I’m on SW Avalon Way & SW Genesee. It sounded like war.

  • Jkj March 30, 2025 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    I’m by Hiawatha Park with my window open. I heard it from here. First thought was an invasion in the distance or something. Weird thought to have, but it is 2025!

  • AS March 30, 2025 (9:46 pm)
    Reply

    Very Intense and Scary!

  • Rod March 30, 2025 (9:53 pm)
    Reply

    I am right on Brandon and called 911 because the shots were very close.Luckily, I was just far enough for my property not to be damaged from what I can tell in the dark. There were several guns involved for sure, and I was so close that I could hear voices right before the shots muffled the yelling. I shared all these info already with the authorities and I hope it helps in their efforts. 

  • Lau March 30, 2025 (9:54 pm)
    Reply

    We are on Findlay between 25th and 26th, sounded like just here, was not stopping that was scary. Called 911 but was flooded.

  • On 26th March 30, 2025 (9:57 pm)
    Reply

    We live about 2 blocks north of the shooting.  It was terrifying with cars speeding by and running over the roundabout at Hudson (which sounded like a car accident).  911 had me on hold for 5 minutes, which I haven’t experienced before.  

    • WSB March 30, 2025 (10:00 pm)
      Reply

      That’s probably the moment at which the dispatcher told officers that 30 callers were on hold…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.