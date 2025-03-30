WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in North Delridge

9:17 PM: Police tell dispatch they are finding “shell casings all over” the 5200 block of 26th SW, after dozens of 911 calls reporting gunfire. No word of injuries or damage so far. Police are closing parts of 26th and Brandon in the area while they investigate.

9:21 PM: Police have now heard from a resident reporting some kind of bullet damage on 25th SW, and one officer told dispatch this may have followed a “large group attending some kind of vigil.” … A second residence and a vehicle are reported to have bullet damage too.