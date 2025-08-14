WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Smash-and-grab robbery at Menashe and Sons Jewelers

12:18 PM: Police are in The Junction after a robbery reported at Menashe and Sons Jewelers. The robbers are reported to have gotten away in a silver Subaru but that’s already been reported apparently dumped somewhere bear 35th/Fauntleroy, with its occupants possibly getting into a white Camry and heading eastbound on the bridge. The robbers were reported to have been armed with “hammers and bear spray.” More to come.

12:29 PM: We’ve added a photo above sent by Clarence Higuera, who was in the area right after this happened, He also just put us on the phone with a witness who was in the store and says the robbers – masked – smashed their way in and were in and out very quickly. Clarence’s photo shows broken glass in front of the store as well as police. Menashe and Sons has long had a locked door, and other security measures since a crash-and-grab burglary on Christmas Eve 2022.

12:52 PM: We’ve also just received those photos of the damage inside the shop. Police are canvassing nearby businesses for video cameras that might have caught something. If you have any tips or video that might help the investigation, the incident number is 25-233180.