WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these coffee-stand burglars?

That video shows a burglar trying unsuccessfully for a minute and a half to pry open the drive-up/ride-up window at West Bay Coffee and Smoothies (2255 Harbor SW) around 5 am today, before the glass finally breaks. The video was provided by proprietor Jennifer, who tells WSB, “Nothing major stolen – milk, orange juice, music speaker and our terminal for cashing customers out.” West Bay is open but still awaiting the window replacement. Here’s another look at the burglar (who as seen at the video’s end had an accomplice) and car:

If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 26-065511.