COUNTDOWN: Two months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

Whether you’re selling or shopping, if you’re planning to be part of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year, we are here to remind you it is exactly two months away: always the second Saturday in May, and that’s relatively early this year, Saturday, May 9! WSB has coordinated WSCGSD since its fourth year (2008); it’s not just one big sale, but rather hundreds of sales of all sizes (more than 500 last year) all around the peninsula and a bit beyond, depending on who decides to sign up. We’ll open registration on April 1 and keep it open for a little over three weeks; watch for the announcement here when we’re ready, then get ready to browse, buy, and/or sell 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9, 2026!