BIZNOTE: Bel Gatto closes in Fauntleroy after less than a year

(WSB photo)

10 months after it opened, Fauntleroy bakery-café Bel Gatto has closed, blaming new city wage/tax rules. Bel Gatto – operated by the owner of CHOW Foods, which also owns Endolyne Joe’s next door, took over the space where The Original Bakery had been for ~90 years. The closure tip came from Rich, who sent this photo of the note we have since confirmed is on Bel Gatto’s door:

When Bel Gatto opened last February, it had been a little over a year after The Original Bakery closed. We have an inquiry out to owner Peter Levy regarding the space’s future and whether any of his other venues are making changes because of the factors cited for Bel Gatto’s closure.

SIDE NOTE: This is the fifth West Seattle food/drink business to close in less than a month, after Locust Cider, Alki Beach Café, Pecos Pit, and Bebop Waffle Shop.