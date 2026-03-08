SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: Downtown drone show

Thanks to Stewart L. for the photos of a drone show over the downtown waterfront tonight, as seen from Harbor Avenue. With Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, the show commemorated the 10th anniversary of the finale of the two-season Disney-produced animated series “Gravity Falls,” and the launch of a new “visual history” of the series, a book titled “The Art of Gravity Falls.”

(It was meant to be seen from the Overlook Walk on the waterfront, so the images visible from here were reversed.)