WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: New survey about station-area planning – for two stations, and neighborhoods beyond

Though the Sound Transit Board is still weeks/months away from decisions about revising West Seattle light rail to get the projected cost closer to the available funding, a new city survey about station-area planning is out today. The survey only asks about Delridge and Junction station areas, a further reminder that the Avalon station is in the cost-cutting crosshairs. The survey is from the city Office of Planning and Community Development, which has planning processes under way for the Junction station area and Delridge station area, and that’s reflected in the survey, which only asks about those two, and includes this map – note that the areas of focus go far beyond the immediate vicinity of even just those two station locations:

Here’s how the survey is explained:

The City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) and the Seattle Department of Transportation are kicking off a Station Area Planning effort in the West Seattle Junction and Delridge areas. “Station area planning” is separate from Sound Transit’s light rail station design and construction. While Sound Transit determines where and how stations are built, the City of Seattle’s role is to work with communities to decide what happens in the neighborhoods that are ½ mile to 1 mile from the stations over the next 20 years. This includes decisions about housing, transportation, places for community to gather, safe streets, job access, and local businesses. How to be involved Take a brief community survey. Share your insights and experiences by March 27, 2026: bit.ly/StationAreaSurvey

The survey deadline is March 27. A major touchpoint ahead in Sound Transit planning, meantime, is the board retreat March 18, by which time the board is supposed to receive cost-cutting “scenarios” for projects including West Seattle light rail.